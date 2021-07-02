The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is hosting events and sharing resources for current and former U.S. military members and their spouses, as well as Minnesota employers, to kick off this July, which Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed as Hire a Veteran Month.
DEED has a slate of events planned to mark the month. Walz’s proclamation encourages all Minnesota employers to help connect military service members with employment opportunities during the month of July, and to continue hiring veterans throughout the year.
Virtual events slated for Hire a Veteran Month include:
- An online career fair from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 29
- A series of four weekly online events for employers from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, beginning July 8
- An Explore Careers: Veteran Friendly Employers virtual event from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20
More information can be found at CareerForceMN.com/Veterans.