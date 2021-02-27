Pope Francis proclaimed a Year of St. Joseph for the universal Church in December. St Joseph is the silent figure in Scripture but his role was essential. We only need to look at some titles given him in the Litany of St. Joseph to see how we can “Go to Joseph” and ask his intercession.
Diligent protector of Christ. This title makes me think of the Child Protection League, who seek to protect our children as St. Joseph protected the Child Jesus. Currently they are reminding parents of the dangers of two laws seeking to be passed, one in Minnesota – Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) HF358 AND SF632 – and the other Nationwide – Equal Rights Amendment HF726, HF727 AND SF342. Parents want the best for their children. For more information, go to https://cplaction.com/.
Pillar of families. Recently the film “Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton” was featured at our local cinema. Inspired by a phrase coined by a Jewish man, Fr. Peyton used it to bring strength to families: The Family That Prays Together Stays Together. St. Joseph knew the great Jewish prayer, the Shema (see Deuteronomy 6:4-9; 11:13-21; and Numbers 15:37-41), which he taught the child Jesus. Fathers are key figures in the transmittal of faith to their children.
Hope of the sick. In Montreal, St. André Bessette founded the largest shrine to St. Joseph in the western hemisphere. He was known as the “miracle man of Montreal”, whose devotion to St. Joseph led many to seek his powerful intercession. He always told the people it was St. Joseph who presented their intentions to Jesus, bringing them comfort, relief, and healing of their afflictions.
Pope Francis in his apostolic letter, calls St. Joseph “an accepting father.” He adds: “Often in life, things happen whose meaning we do not understand. Our first reaction is frequently one of disappointment and rebellion. Joseph set aside his own ideas in order to accept the course of events and, mysterious as they seemed, to embrace them, take responsibility for them and make them part of his own history. Unless we are reconciled with our own history, we will be unable to take a single step forward, for we will always remain hostage to our expectations and the disappointments that follow.”
Patron of the dying. We do not know but assume Jesus was at the side of his foster father when he died. Joseph is one whom we invoke at this time, especially to safeguard the dignity of life being threatened here in our own state. Pray and urge your state legislators to oppose S.F. 1352 and reject physician-assisted suicide!
Glory of home life. The home at Nazareth, the home in Egypt and the home in Bethlehem were Joseph’s responsibilities. He sheltered and cared for Jesus and Mary. He was in the building trades and knew how to accommodate his family. He gave praise and glory to God, like a faithful Israelite. Good Saint Joseph, pray for all families!