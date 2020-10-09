County Highway 18 from County Highway 2 to Waseca County Highway 4 will be closed for construction starting Monday, October 12. Crews will be constructing a new concrete box culvert to replace a structurally deficient and load posted culvert carrying the highway over a tributary to Crane Creek. Construction is expected to last about two weeks.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction