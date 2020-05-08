In anticipation of adjustments to the Executive Order on non-emergent health care services, Allina Health has been preparing to safely address more non-COVID health care needs, while maintaining a high level of readiness for any COVID-19 related surges. Their providers and care teams have taken significant safety measures to be able to deliver high quality and safe in-person care to all those who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful for Governor Walz’s careful approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Lisa Shannon, chief operating officer at Allina Health. “It is because of the collective efforts to adhere to physical distancing and other practices that we were given the gift of time to prepare, which we fully utilized to increase our response capabilities. Safety is, and has always been Allina Health’s number one priority, and we are ready to continue serving all of the health care needs of our community.”
Allina Health has carefully planned for additional precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep patients safe. These include:
•Increased lab testing capabilities with ability to test more than 1000 people for COVID-19 daily.
• Continuing to carefully track, in real time, the usage and current supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
• Increased capacity for virtual patient care that includes visits with patient providers and navigation to safe and appropriate care settings.
• The creation of respiratory and non-respiratory clinics, as well as creating separation in their emergency departments and urgent cares to protect patients.
• A greeter is stationed outside of each of their facilities to screen patients and visitors before they enter. If a patient screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19 they are taken to a room vs. waiting in the lobby.
• Social distancing is practiced in all of their lobbies, including Plexiglas shields between check in staff and patients.
• Everyone wears a mask and patients (and visitors) are provided with cloth masks
• Their Environmental Services staff has enhanced their cleaning practices.
“We all need to work together to prevent a secondary health crisis of people avoiding necessary care because of fear,” said Dr. Tim Sielaff, chief medical officer at Allina Health. “Getting operating rooms up and running again within the new guidance from the state is an important first step in addressing surgical care needs. At the same time, we want to ensure people feel safe getting the necessary care for stroke, heart disease, managing diabetes and other health care issues they may be experiencing.”
“Even as we prepare to resume some areas of non-COVID care, Allina Health is also ready to serve any recurring surges of patients who become acutely ill with COVID-19,” said Shannon. “Through intense planning efforts, we have increased our hospital and emergency capacity, pioneered innovative care models to serve patients in other care settings and at home, and stabilized our supply of PPE to protect patients and staff.”