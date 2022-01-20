...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to hold trivia night, online auction to benefit nonprofits
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is hosting a trivia night with a $5,000 grand prize to a nonprofit and $500 for most creative team name.
The team that wins the $500 prize for the most unique team name must use it to support one nonprofit of your choice within SMIF's 20-county region.
What is a team? If you are playing by yourself, that's your team! If you are playing with your friends, family, coworkers, etc., that's also your team! Anywhere from one to six people is a team.
We encourage you to register now, even if you don't have your entire team built. Some people have indicated that they are waiting to register until their team is set. However, you can still register yourself now and add any teammates later.
If you have already registered and want to change your team name, don't worry - you'll do this on Trivia Night. Our host, Trivia Mafia, will instruct you on entering your team name before the game begins on January 27 at 7 p.m. Start thinking of creative names now!
A team could potentially win "Most Creative Name" and the grand prize of $5,000 for winning trivia. They will be decided on separately!
SMIF will also be holding an online auction again! The auction will highlight items and experiences unique to our southern Minnesota region. Bidding will open at noon on January 25 and close at noon on January 28.
A few examples of our auction items:
• A two-hour sailing excursion for five on Lake Pepin.
• Original artwork and handmade jewelry from local artists.
• An evening with our very own Tim Penny's band, The Pumper, the Peddler, and the Politician.
Proceeds from the online auction will go to SMIF's general endowment which supports and sustains our overall work and provides the financial stability our organization needs to continue addressing our region's emerging needs.