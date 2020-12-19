George Marazes watched a lot of North Cedar traffic go by the front window of his pizza restaurant. I’m talking about Nick’s Pizza Palace. The restaurant has been in George’s family for 42 years, originally opened by George’s parents Nick and Aspasia Marazes in 1978. The family had arrived in the United States in 1967 to help Nick’s brother-in-law, Bill, at Bill’s Pizza Palace in Northfield. Eventually, family members went their separate ways and Nick was originally planning to return to Greece. However, he began scouting out other towns nearby where he felt a new pizza restaurant would be successful. He discovered a vacant building in the 300 block of North Cedar in downtown Owatonna, that coincidentally had housed another pizza restaurant named Arie Paris’ Pizza and Steak House which was also owned by a Greek family. That restaurant had closed and the building, then owned by OTC, was available to rent. Nick came to an agreement to rent the building for his new restaurant in Owatonna until 1984 when OTC put the building up for sale. When Nick retired, he turned the operation over to his daughter and son-in-law, Anna and George Kouzas, who bought the building.
George Marazes was helping his father in the restaurant while a student at Owatonna High School. In fact, he worked in the restaurant since he was eleven years old! “I didn’t have much of a high school life,” George said. “All of my spare time was spent at the restaurant.” he said. George graduated from OHS in 1983 and upon graduation worked in the restaurant until 1986 when he bought the business from his sister and brother-in-law.
George’s oldest son, Niko, currently works in the restaurant and has plans to take over the business when George decides to retire. George’s youngest son, Thanasaki, who is a senior at OHS, also works in the restaurant. His plans include joining the Navy upon graduation.
Wonderful community support
When Nick’s Pizza Palace opened, there were very few pizza restaurants in town. An old phone book I have lists only two others in 1978 including Pizza Hut and King Tut’s. That was one of the reasons that Owatonna was attractive to Nick. George told me that the continual community support of his restaurant has been tremendous! There are many customers who have come there since the restaurant opened.
Everything is home-made at Nick’s including the pizza dough, the sauce, and most other items on the menu including broasted chicken, home-made spaghetti, sandwiches and appetizers. The pizza recipe is the same that George’s father, Nick, brought to town. It has never changed in 42 years.
In an interesting footnote, the outdoor sign that is a bit faded, is the same sign that Nick installed 42 years ago. Due to city codes, the original sign can’t be taken down and replaced with another.
Killen and Pope sell WinCraft in Winona
1978 OHS grad John Killen, son of Jim and Karen Killen, and former Owatonnan Dick Pope have sold WinCraft in Winona to Fanatics, the market leader for licensed sports merchandise. WinCraft one of the licensed sports industry’s preeminent brands that for 60 years has been a leader in the hardgoods and promotional product businesses. With the move, Fanatics now adds deep hardgoods and non-apparel expertise to its vertical commerce business, setting up a hardgoods center of excellence in Winona and ensuring best-in-class products continue to be readily available to fans, partners and retailers across online and bricks-and-mortar channels.
WinCraft’s current president, John Killen, who has 35 years of industry experience, will lead the hardgoods vertical for Fanatics and has joined the company as SVP/President of WinCraft.
Fanatics will retain operations in Winona, the base of WinCraft’s operations for 60 years, creating a hardgoods center of excellence and thus continuing the legacy and commitment in that community, which is critical to the local economy.
Pope, who was formerly with Jostens in Owatonna is retiring He was an industry icon for the last 42 years. He determined that Fanatics was the ideal home to ensure WinCraft’s continued growth, innovation, brand stability and long-term commitment to the licensed sports and products industry.
Killen was a runner for Owatonna High School. In 1978, the track team, under the coaching of Ev Berg, earned the state championship.
Check out Havana Lights
You are invited to the Drive thru Christmas Light Display at 2048 Havana Road. It is free and open to the public. A free will donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter will be appreciated and will go towards the efforts of Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota. The display is located just east of highway 218 on Havana Road and runs from dusk to 10:00 p.m. through the New Year.
Scholarship notes
The Owatonna Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering the AAUW Owatonna Dorothy Meyering Scholarship for 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship amount is $1,200. Recipient must be a female resident of Steele County or a female grad of a Steele County School District, must have graduated from high school in the year 2020 or before at the time of application and completed at least 12 credits of post high school education. The application is open to all fields of study. Application deadline is March 15, 2021 with the award recipient notified by July 1st. Application forms are available on-line at http//Owatonna-mn.aauw.net/under the scholarship tab. Two letters of recommendation and an official transcript must accompany the application.
The Owatonna Foundation has announced recipients of the Nontraditional Scholarships to individuals returning to college or continuing their education after high school graduation. Recipients include Jason Spatenka, (Teresa Spatenka) Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician and Alex Tryhus, (Christy and Neil Tryhus), Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician. Both scholarships amount to $3,000.
American Legion results of Poppy Campaign
The Owatonna American Legion Post, SAL, and Ladies Auxiliary thanks all who supported their Poppy Campaign. They are able to provide gifts for Christmas to three Steele County families. One family, a 29-year-old Persian Gulf War Vet, single with two children, a 72-year-old Vietnam vet who was homeless and just moved into an apartment and a 69-year-old Vietnam vet with cancer. In addition to helping those mentioned, the Legion also provides gifts to veterans that are in long-term care facilities and other projects. Your support will make a difference and is truly appreciated. Donations are still being accepted which can be made payable to American Legion Auxiliary, 526 Ashley Lane in Owatonna.
No community Christmas dinner
A reminder that due to the COVID virus there will be no Christmas Day community dinner at the VFW. See you next year!
Oops!
In my listing of business on North Cedar I remember I missed Vic’s Radio and TV in the 300 block, Hammers in the 200 block and Lipelt Music in the 100 block.
