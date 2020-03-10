OWATONNA — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with 12 local Ace Hardware stores, will be accepting applications for free paint and coating products for community mural, community welcome sign, or historic structure projects through its Paint the Town Grant program.
This grant opportunity is available to communities with a population under 10,000 throughout SMIF’s 20-county region. A goal of this program is to encourage local volunteer involvement in the painting process. A total of up to 10 projects will be awarded paint products based on visual impact, public benefit, volunteer participation and community support.
“Faribault Ace Hardware and St. Charles Ace Hardware are proud to support the Paint the Town project along with SMIF,” said Joe Donahue, owner of two participating stores. “Paint the Town is a great program that allows communities to tell a story and contribute to the vibrancy of the region.”
“Investing in beautification projects in our smaller towns is an important component of community vitality for our region,” said Tim Penny, SMIF President and CEO. “We are proud to support these projects alongside our Ace Hardware partners.”
Applications are due to SMIF by May 18, 2020. For more information or to apply visit their website at www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien at 507-214-7040; jenniferh@smifoundation.org.