India Enter, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music student originally from Owatonna, has been named the winner of the Presser Scholarship given by The Presser Foundation.
The most prestigious award given to an undergraduate student in the Glenn Korff School of Music is the Presser Scholarship. Each year, the Presser Foundation makes a grant to Nebraska to be given to an outstanding music major at or after the end of their junior year.
This student, selected by a vote of the Glenn Korff School of Music faculty, is to be designated as the Presser Scholar. This national honor, which includes a cash award, is intended to recognize outstanding and meritorious achievement in music.
Enter was raised in Owatonna, where she attended public schools and began playing the cello at the age of nine with their beginner program. Soon after, she began studying privately with Betsy Anderson, then Joseph Rodgers at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Since beginning the cello, Enter has been involved in orchestral and cello studies outside of school and private lessons. She has participated in local symphonies and string orchestras, a couple including Minnesota Youth Symphonies and Canon Valley Youth Orchestra. Enter has also performed in masterclasses, attended courses, and had private lessons with prominent cellists such as Richard Aaron, Hans Jenson, Tom Rosenberg, Tanya Remenikova, Emilio Colon, Yi-Bing Chu, and Paul Katz. She has also attended several intensive summer festivals some including Bravo!, International Cello Institute, and Saint Paul Chamber Music Institute, working with accomplished string quartets the Artaria String Quartet and the Jasper String Quartet.
This summer, Enter attended the Cincinnati Young Artists’ Summer Cello Academy and Miami Classical Music Festival online, due to COVID-19. A favorite musical setting for Enter is in chamber ensembles. She has played in various small ensembles, whether that be through the Artaria Chamber Music School, University, or with close friends during break.
This fall, Enter enters her third year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Having won their 2020 Solo Undergraduate Concerto Competition, Enter performed as a soloist with the UNL Symphony this spring. She has been working towards a BM in Cello Performance, studying under cello professor Karen Becker.