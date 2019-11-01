The members of the Owatonna Theater Boosters wish to thank everyone who made this year’s Miscast Cabaret such a great success! Special thanks to Betsy Cole, Heather Burke all their work in organizing the event. We also want to thank Sara Borgerding and Lynn Peterson for all their work organizing the silent auction! We are so grateful for all the businesses who donated to support the auction! We also want to thank choreographer Diane Skala; musicians Sandy Brooks, Todd Buegler, Ethan Sellers and Sam Buegler and our emcees Erik Eitrheim & Brandon Noble. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who so generously shared their talents and gave us such a memorable night!
