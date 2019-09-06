OWATONNA — Profinium announces that David Thamert has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Ag Banking. David is an experienced banker with a demonstrated history of creating amazing experiences for his clients and community. Thamert will be responsible for serving ag clients and businesses in Owatonna and surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled to have David join our team,” said Jerry Kopel, Owatonna Market President. “The way that David partners with his clients truly fits Profinium’s pursuit of delivering legendary experience through our unrivaled service and empowering solutions.”
David is an active member of the Owatonna community as he is involved in Junior Achievement, Knights of Columbus, Steele County Ag Advisory Committee, and is the current President of Toastmasters International. You may also find him on the field as he is a volunteer youth sports coach.
Profinium, Inc., is a locally owned, home grown community bank and full financial health solution center with four locations in Southern Minnesota, including Fairmont, Truman, Owatonna, and downtown Mankato in the Profinium Place office tower. The organization has served Southern Minnesota since 1875, providing clients with services including banking, mortgage, insurance, trusts and investment services. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.