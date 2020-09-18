Owatonna Kiwanis Club submits We All Play adaptive playground for Kiwanis Legacy of Play contest

The Owatonna Kiwanis Club submitted an entry in the Kiwanis Legacy of Play contest on behalf of the “We All Play” adaptive playground and Miracle Field project. The playground and ball field construction has begun at Manthey Park in Owatonna and when finished will provide a unique inclusive space for the community to gather, interact and play. It will bring people of all ages and abilities together to play as well as bring business and awareness to the community.
Residents are invited to place their votes now through Sept. 27 in support of this project and potentially win $25,000 in playground equipment. To vote, visit play.kiwanis.org and click "vote" on the Owatonna Kiwanis Club submission. Individuals can vote once each day throughout the voting period. The top ten vote recipients will then move into phase two judging for the selection of a winner.