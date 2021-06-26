Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the vital and powerful role local park and recreation professionals, such as our staff at Owatonna Parks and Recreation, play in building stronger, more vibrant and more resilient communities all across the country.
Parks are at the center of so many experiences and memories — moments that park and recreation professionals help make happen. Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. They are places to gather with friends and family, spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, spots of respite and healing, sites that connect us with essential community services, and so much more.
In Owatonna, you can celebrate Park and Recreation Month by participating in our annual Weekend Out. Weekend Out will be held July 23-25. This year we’ll offer a variety of activities to get you outdoors and having fun! We’ll kick off the weekend with a movie in the park. The movie in the park will be held Friday, July 23 (rain date July 24) at sunset. We need your help in choosing the movie! Head to our Facebook page where you can vote between The Lion King (2019), Aladdin (2019) and Tom & Jerry. Other weekend activities include a Cardboard Boat Regatta and Log Rolling at River Springs Water Park on Saturday, an admission special at River Springs Water Park on Sunday and equipment rental specials at Lake Kohlmier throughout the weekend.
Owatonna Parks and Recreation is leading initiatives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to achieve healthier lifestyles, promote and understand nature and conservation, as well as bringing the community closer through a variety of programs and services. From our beautiful parks and trails, special events, programs, and activities we offer something for all ages! Visit our website for current programs and activities: www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation.
We hope to see you out enjoying your Owatonna parks and trails in July for National Park and Recreation Month! Learn about the exciting Park and Recreation Month activities planned for Owatonna online at www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation.
Parks and Recreation Current Happenings:
We All Play Grand Opening – July 19, 4:30 p.m. at Manthey Park
Join us for a community celebration of the Inclusive Playground & Miracle Field! Tailgating party 4:30 to 7 p.m. Miracle Field ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and first ball game to follow the ceremony.
Recreation:
Youth Summer Activities: Registration is open for Summer Camps. Visit our online registration site for program information. Register online, over the phone at 507-444-4321 or in person at the Park & Rec Office (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday).
West Hills Water Aerobics: Registration is now open online or over the phone by calling 507-774-7105.
Swimming Lessons:
Registration for July classes NOW OPEN. Visit our online registration site for dates, times and to register.
Registration for August classes will begin online at 7 a.m. on July 12.
River Springs Water Park:
River Springs Water Park is now open for the season! Check out our website for information on hours, rates, programs, and specials. Upcoming specials:
June 27 — Ducky Dash Sponsored by “Dresser Family Dentistry”: Every patron entering the Water Park will receive a number that corresponding to a number on a rubber duck. Ducks will be sent down the slide and sent around the lazy river for a chance to win a RSWP Season Pass and a number of other prizes!
July 4 — Veteran’s Special: A Veteran gets in free with Military identification.
July 11 — Family Day Special: All day cost is $4.50 per person or $21 per family up to six people, each additional family member is $3.50.
Lake Kohlmier:
Lake Kohlmier Boat Rentals and Concessions is now open! Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 12-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Available rental equipment includes: Canoes, Double or Single Kayaks, HydroBikes, Peddleboats, Tandem Bikes, Electric Assist Trikes and Paddle Boards. Applicable safety equipment is included with the rentals.
Brooktree Golf Course:
If you haven’t already played a round, it’s time to hit the links at Brooktree Golf Course! Summer specials include Senior Monday special $30 – 18 holes/cart or $20 – nine holes/cart. On Wednesdays, enjoy an 18-hole round of golf for just $32 with a cart and a burger and fries after your round. The specials are until 2 p.m. and do not include league players. The clubhouse opens at 7 a.m. daily, so grab your clubs!
West Hills Tennis Center:
Tennis Pro Matt Hokanson has a few openings left for Private Tennis Lessons, email him at matthokansontennis@gmail.com for more information.
Need your Tennis Racquet restrung? Matt Hokanson is now stringing racquets at West Hills Tennis Center, contact him at matthokansontennis@gmail.com for more information.
Summer Group Tennis Lessons are open for registration.
West Hills Social Commons:
West Hills Social Commons is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Starting June 1, all regular programs will be starting back up, along with daily trips back to your favorite destinations. Please check the June/July newsletter. If there are programs missing that you are interested in, please contact us at 507-444-4280 to get it back on the schedule.
Parks and Trails:
Take pride in your Owatonna Park & Trail System. Opportunities to Adopt-a-Park (or trail) are available. Contact Mary Jo Knudson at 507-774-7364 to see if your favorite park is available. If you can’t commit monthly to Adopt-a-Park, Park Clean-Up Kits are available for checkout each week, sign up online on the Park & Rec website.