Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grants

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), is currently accepting applications for its Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant program. This special grant program will help fund early care and education wrap around services for children birth to age eight from underserved populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations that work with these children in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $10,000 will be considered.
SMIF received funding from MDE on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for this program. The GEER Fund provides emergency assistance for education agencies and services that have been impacted by the pandemic. Wrap around services, a system of care management which supports children in all aspects of life, are one of many education services that the GEER Fund supports. As a leader for more than three decades in the early childhood field, SMIF was awarded this funding in order to quickly disperse grants to organizations in southern Minnesota.
Funding from this grant can help cover mental health services and supports, supplemental after-school programs, distance learning programs and social, emotional and physical health supports. Additional allowable uses include training and development to more effectively operate during the pandemic, or other activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of and continuity of services in early care and education. Applicants must serve children birth to age eight from historically underserved populations.
“It is critical that young children who rely on important services for their overall well-being receive the care they need during this especially difficult time,” said Rae Jean Hansen, Vice President of Early Childhood. “We are honored to partner with MDE and the GEER Fund in this effort.”
Applications are due to SMIF by Oct. 29, 2020. For the application and guidelines, visit www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien, Grants Coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org. For questions about the grant, contact Rae Jean Hansen at raejeanh@smifoundation.org.