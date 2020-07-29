St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, will award $28,000.00 in scholarships and/or grants for the coming academic year. Of this amount $1,000.00 came from the Steele County Scholarship Fund which is sponsored by Leona and (the late) LeRoy Stockwell and $27,000 came from the St. John Lutheran Foundation Scholarship Fund. Students will be recognized for their scholarships/grants at the Aug. 2, 2020 worship services. Since its inception in 1979, the St. John Foundation has awarded approximately $821,000 in scholarships and grants to both members and non-members of St. John.
There are two recipients of a $500.00 Steele County/St. John Lutheran Scholarship:
The St. John member recipient is Mackenzie Paulson – She is a 2020 graduate of Medford High School and will be attending Minnesota State University – Mankato, Mankato, MN. She is the daughter of Brian and Janita Paulson.
The non-member recipient is Carson DeKam. He is a 2020 graduate of O.H.S. and will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN. He is the son of Jodie DeKam.
The following non-members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships:
Caitlin Anderson – 2017 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Mark and Melanie Anderson, attends Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Michelle Benson – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Steve and Nancy Benson, attends Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD.
Rachel Bluhm – 2017 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Jeff and Michelle Bluhm, attends the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Asia Buryska – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jason and Sharon Buryska, will attend Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN
Julia Dallenbach – 2020 graduate of O.H.S, daughter of Joel and Jill Dallenbach, will attend University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI.
Hannah Gebur - 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Tom and Susan Gebur, attends Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
Charity Jackson – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Jackson, will attend Hamline University, St. Paul, MN.
David Keller – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Nancy Keller, attends University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI.
Miles Kuhn – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., son of Keri Kuhn, will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Duluth, MN.
Emma Loveless – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jeff and Mary Loveless, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI.
Camryn Miller – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Scott and Angela Miller, will attend Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Elliott Rysavy – 2017 graduate of O.H.S., son of Albert and Peggy Rysavy, attends St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, MN.
Gabriel Rysavy – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Albert and Peggy Rysavy, attends St, Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona MN
Elise Sande – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brian and Rachel Sande, will attend the College of Saint Benedict, Collegeville, MN.
Ethan Stockwell – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., son of Michael and Juanita Stockwell, will attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, WI.
Leah Tucker - 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Eric and Kris Tucker, will attend St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, MN.
Julia Worke – 2020 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School., daughter of John and Mary Worke, will attend Winona State University, Winona, MN
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and Grants:
Noah Budach – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Lee Anne Budach, attends the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minneapolis MN.
Erik Coulter – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., son of Jon and Heidi Coulter, will attend South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Jamie Davison – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of James and Gia Davison, attends the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Superior, WI.
McKinsie Davison – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of James and Gia Davison, will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls, WI.
Jacob Dub – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Robert and Kimberly Dub, attends the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, MN.
Thomas Earl – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Joyce Earl, attends Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN.
Hannah Fisher – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Eric Fisher and Tricia Fisher, attends the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Calista McCauley – 2017 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Scott and Sarah McCauley, attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls, WI.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and the St. John Foundation ELCA Matching Grants:
Dallas Carlson – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., son of Markus and Gwen Carlson, will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
Amanda Honsey – 2018 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Jeff and Tracy Honsey, attends St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN.
Ashley Kellar – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Michael and Kristine Kellar, attends Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
Emma Kniefel – 2020 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Keith of Amber Kniefel, will attend Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Grants:
Tyler Fischer – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brian and Glenda Fischer, attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Tayah Hoffman – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brad and Kendra Hoffman and Farrah and John Nelson, attends Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN.
Mackenzie Paulson – 2020 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Brian and Janita Paulson, will be attending Minnesota State University – Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Bowen Schultz – 2013 graduate of O.H.S., son of Staci Utoft and Mark Schultz, attends the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Milwaukee, WI.
To be eligible for a scholarship award, the student must be a resident of Steele County and a full-time student for a full academic year. All students graduating from high schools in Steele County in 2021 and all students planning to be enrolled in a college or vocational/technical school full time during the 2021-2022 academic year may apply for a scholarship. Application forms may be picked up at any of the high schools in Steele County (counselor’s office), at the St. John Lutheran Church Office (forms cannot be mailed to individuals) or on the website at www.stjohnowatonna.org after Feb. 1, 2021.
Persons wishing to contribute to the Scholarship Fund of St. John Lutheran may do so by writing a check to the St. John Lutheran Church Foundation or to St. John Lutheran/Steele County Scholarship Fund and mailing it to St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, MN 55060-4099.