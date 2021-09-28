The friends and family of Karen A. Hohrman are remembering her on her birthday, Sept. 29, in loving memory.
With love from Hans, nieces, nephews and family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
The friends and family of Karen A. Hohrman are remembering her on her birthday, Sept. 29, in loving memory.
With love from Hans, nieces, nephews and family.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Granlund at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @AnnieGranlund. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.