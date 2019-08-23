OWATONNA — County Highway 23 (Frontage Road West) from Owatonna to Medford is now open to traffic after crews completed work to replace two culverts. Construction will continue on the highway, but the remaining work will be done under traffic with lane closures and flaggers
Work will continue to resurface the bituminous pavement on CH 23 and on CH 9 (from CH 23 to CH 45). Expect significant delays during paving operations.
Also, part of the ongoing CH 12 construction project west of Medford will also impact CH 23. That project will soon be starting work to improve the intersection with storm sewer work, pavement widening, milling, and paving.
Construction is expected to be completed this fall. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .