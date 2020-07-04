<&firstgraph>Summer is officially here and River Springs Water Park is ready for you! River Springs opened on June 15th offering Private Swim Lessons, Lap Swim, Water Walking and Water Aerobics programs, and opened on July 1st for Tiny Tot Swim Time and Open Swim.
River Springs Water Park Schedule
<&firstgraph>We have been adapting the schedule weekly, as the guidelines and staffing availability allows, to provide a more consistent and regular schedule. Private Swim Lessons are also being offered each week and group swim lessons are being considered for a future option. Continue to follow us on Facebook and view the Parks and Recreation website for future updates.
July 4<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Tiny Tots 1– 2 p.m.
<&firstgraph>• Open Swim 2–4 p.m.
<&firstgraph>• Lap Swim/Water Walking (1/2 hour sessions) 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
July 5 – July 11 Week Schedule<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Tiny Tots Open Swim Time: Sunday, July 5 from 1-2 p.m. and Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon.
<&firstgraph>• Open Swim: Sunday, July 5 from 2-4 p.m. and Monday – Saturday from noon-2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.
<&firstgraph>• Lap Swim/Water Walking (1/2 hour sessions): Sunday, July 5 from 10 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday from 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.
<&firstgraph>• Water Aerobics : Monday – Friday from 10-10:50 a.m. and Monday – Thursday from 5:30-6:20 p.m.
Additional Information
<&firstgraph>• Pre-Registration is required for all programs and open swim times. Register online, call the Parks and Rec office or call River Springs Waterpark to register. There is a limited number of patrons allowed in during each program/session
<&firstgraph>• Social Distancing Guidelines and Procedures are followed.
<&firstgraph>• Concessions are currently not being sold. you are allowed to bring in your own snacks until the concessions stand reopens.
<&firstgraph>• No deck chairs are being provided. Please bring your own chairs.
<&firstgraph>• Open Swim is $5.50 per person and each session is 2 hours. Areas of the waterpark currently available during this time include the activity pool, zero depth entry/play features and body slide. Areas of the waterpark currently not available include the tube slide, rock wall, lily pad walk and lazy river.
<&firstgraph>• Tiny Tots Swim Time is $3.50 per person and each session is 1 hour. Only the zero depth entry/play features area is available for this program. It is open to children 6 years old and younger with their parent/guardian
Day Camp Openings
Big Outdoor Adventurers<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>This camp is geared for the older kids (youth ages 6-8) which will include an adventurous week to explore nature. We will take a more in-depth view of identifying different animal habitats and using different natural materials for crafts and games. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 2 will meet July 13-16 from 9 a.m.-noon and Session 3 will meet Aug. 3-6 from 1-4 p.m.
Little Outdoor Adventurers<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>For youth ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Little Adventurers are those ready to have new experiences away from mom and dad and are potty-trained. This year we will explore the park and woods with scavenger hunts, animal discovery in their own habitats, and use what we find in nature to create different crafts. We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of participants and one staff) Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. Session 1 will meet July 20-23 from 1-4 p.m., Session 2 will meet Aug. 3-6 from 9 a.m.-noon, and Session 3 will meet Aug. 10-13 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Little tykes Parent/Child Sports Camp<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Little Tykes Sports provides a healthy and safe camp environment and centers around building a love for sports such as t-ball, soccer, track and basketball! This camp provides just the right mix of instruction and encouragement with age-appropriate skill instruction. All the sports promote hand-eye coordination, motor skills, group participation and communication skills. Tennis shoes and socks must be worn to class. Bring your own water bottle, as drinking fountains are not turned on. Children must be toilet trained to attend. Little Tykes Sports Camps are geared to ages 3-5 who have not attended Kindergarten. Each week of camp is Monday-Thursday for 50 minutes at Dartt’s Park small field. Adult participation is required with their child. Staff ratio is 1:5, and class size limited to 15. Cost is $22. This program will be held July 13-16 from 6:40-7:30 p.m.
STEM Camps<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>We welcome all youth ages 3-5 who have not entered kindergarten, are potty-trained and are ready to have fun without mom and dad. Join us for our STEM themed camp which will engage the kids in the beginning stages of scientific discovery and problem-solving skills! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff) Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. STEM Camp 1 Session 1 meets July 6-9 from 1-4 p.m. and STEM Camp 1 Session 2 meets July 27-30 from 9 a.m.-noon.
<&firstgraph>Attention all 6-8-year old’s! Come join us for STEM camp which will engage the kids in using their imagination, building/ problem solving skills, and scientific minds! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains are not turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply theirown crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. STEM Camp 2 Session 2 meets July 20-23 from 9 a.m.-noon and STEM Camp 2 Session 3 meets July 27-30 from 1-4 p.m.
<&firstgraph>Calling all 9 and 10 year old’s, this camp is just for you!! Looking for kids interested in working as a team to collaborate on STEM projects? If you love to make things out of recycled materials, this camp is for you! We meet at the large pavilion at the entrance of Mineral Springs Park, Monday-Thursday, and any make up days are the Fridays of the same week. Please be sure to send a water bottle daily, as drinking fountains will not be turned on. An email will be sent two weeks prior to your camp with more information on events. Be sure to sign up early as class size is limited to 15 (three pods of 5 participants and one staff). Participants must supply their own crayons, markers, glue and scissors for crafts. Cost is $43. STEM Camp 3 Session 1 meets July 6-9 from 9 a.m.-noon and STEM Camp 3 Session 2 from Aug. 10-13 from 1-4 p.m.