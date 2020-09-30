The Nov. 3rd election will determine not only who will become the next U.S. president and other state and federal leaders, but also whether Owatonna Public Schools will get increased financial support from the local community.
On the ballot are two school funding requests for Owatonna Public Schools:
Question 1 requests a straight renewal of the district’s existing operating levy which is about to expire. Operating levies provide critical funding for staff, classroom supplies and other school operating costs.
Question 2 requests a phased-in increase to the district’s operating levy in 2022 and 2025. By phasing in the levy over time, the tax impact is also phased in — with no tax increase in 2021. If approved, funds would enable the district to maintain quality programming and activities, appropriate class sizes and career-technical education opportunities.
To learn more about the levy requests on the November ballot, residents can attend an information session, either in-person or online, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the Owatonna High School Small Group Forum. To view it online, visit isd761.org/levy for livestream instructions. Residents may also email levy@isd761.org or call 507-444-8650 for more information.