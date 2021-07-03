What kind of saved treasures have become clutter that weighs you down? For me, it’s books, magazines, study guides, articles, notes from conferences, workshops, riveting talks, sermons, daily meditations, and blogs.
I have boxes, folders, ring binders and plastic bags holding all these things I have read or intend to read. Almost all are about some way of knowing, loving, understanding, and responding to God, of taking God into the world, of being in church. They are words full of passion, promise, and hope.
This ever-growing ton of stuff has been held in varying locations in the house: on bookshelves, in a former bedroom of a child long grown and gone, in a basement sauna being used as a storage area, on a shelving system and floor of a “craft room” closet, in suitcases (a truly desperate attempt!), slid to overflowing under my bed. Today the worst of it sits mostly out of sight, stacked high on a six-foot plastic table shoved against a wall in our laundry room.
At the beginning of Covid I vowed to sort through, save or get rid of it all. I made a dent, and a seminary librarian has said she would take the books and put them on a “free” table.
Recently I was lamenting again about all of this to a friend, telling her I was extremely tempted this time around to just throw all of it…no more sorting, not another look, no more fear about being without it because I can no longer recall it at will, no more fear about not having ideas to write about or preach/teach about, to savor or to marvel at.
My friend and I talked about God’s radical abundance, about “how much is enough” and about what it means to trust. And we talked about the grief that has gotten triggered at what this transition might mean and how it’s gotten interwoven with the relief I can already feel as I continue to play with this idea of letting my stuff go.
Sensing my anguish at the thought of just tossing these accumulated words, but hearing at the same time my deep wanting to be free of it, my friend has offered to take me to the burn pit of her daughter in the country were we could have a ritual of release and feed it into the fire. I am so tempted.
Here is what I know that will influence my ultimate decision:
I have always received what I needed from God, maybe not as quickly as I’d hoped, but my needs have always been met. Why would it be different now?
Although I can’t recall the specific words to share with others, I trust that my person has been formed, grown, and changed by those word piles I’ve held on to, and that God can and will still use that.
Will that prove to be enough? I’ll let you know.