No matter where you go or how far you travel, our love of parks is constant. Parks offer a wide variety of activities for all ages and abilities, including hiking, biking, walking, fishing, archery, or throwing a baseball. Many people like myself use the parks as an escape; a place where you can leave your phone behind and connect with the natural environment. No matter what you do or where you explore, there is a need to protect that sacred place so future generations can enjoy and explore it much like we have. This is what we call environmental stewardship.
In its essence, environmental stewardship is about conserving and protecting natural resources through sustainable approaches. There are several ways that you can become an environmental steward locally here in the City of Owatonna.
The most common way to become an advocate is through action. These people are often referred to as the “doers” who are typically out there helping keep our parks clean or volunteering at various events. The Parks and Recreation Department has seen several groups come out this summer and check out a “Clean up Kit” of buckets and grabbers and fearlessly go out to a local park and help pick up rubbish, sticks, and other debris.
These groups of volunteers consist of companies, families, and dedicated individuals. We also have another program called “Adopt A Park”, which runs April-October where groups of dedicated volunteers come out once a month to clean up a park. Because of all their hard work, the parks can be enjoyed by all throughout the year. You can become a doer by simply picking up trash anytime you are in a park or even in your own backyard. This is a great activity to teach kids at a young age to pick up after themselves and to always leave parks cleaner than you found it, even if it means picking up a mess that is not yours.
Another form of environmental stewardship is by becoming a donor, which helps support causes through financial support. Here in Owatonna, we have seen a lot of grass roots fund raising that brought several projects to life. Recently we were able to build a new playground at Manthey Park. This new playground offers a space for community members of all abilities to come and enjoy, as it is an ADA accessible playground. Manthey Park also saw the construction of a new baseball diamond that is fully ADA accessible as well. Through these same grassroots efforts, the construction of River Springs Water Park, the Soccer Complex, and the Tennis Center were constructed. Every single one of these spaces gives us a place to play, connect with others, and live a healthier life. No donation is too big or small to make a difference.
The last and final group is our “practitioners”, which is typically a governmental agency or nonprofit. This group typically works on a day-to-day basis on environmental needs like your Parks and Recreation Department, Park Board and City Council. Together they work to develop the parks for community use like constructing new playgrounds or trails for everyone to use. They also work on preservation and restoration to ensure that these parks are around for generations to come. Alternatively, you might have attended a public forum and helped contribute ideas for the long term Master Plan. Every time you enter the park, you can feel the impact of this group’s efforts; from the trash cans you see being emptied to the signs you read, slides you go down, and trails you walk, this is a result of their hard work.
There is never a bad time to become an environmental steward and there are plenty of ways to get involved right here in the city of Owatonna. Remember that while we may be visitors within the parks that it is still home to others and that this is a place for all to enjoy. We really hope that you enjoy playing in them as much as we do.
Here are some quick ways, which you can help your community while being an environmental steward:
• Clean up rubbish at a local park, beach, or playground.
• Remove invasive plants like buckthorn from your yard.
• Start recycling at home and at work.
• Cut down on your water consumption, especially during a drought.
• Compost food and yard waste.
• Seek out volunteer opportunities within the community.
• Make a donation to the Parks and Rec Department
• Share your thoughts and spread the word with others.