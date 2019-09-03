OWATONNA — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, has awarded 14 grants in the amount of $60,722 to child care centers and family child care for “shovel ready” start-up and expansion projects.
Four grants were awarded for the expansion of current child care facilities in Mantorville, Mapleton, Montgomery and Waseca, while another four grants were awarded to assist with the opening of new child care centers in Cleveland, Hayfield, Mankato and Red Wing. An additional six grants were awarded to assist in opening new family child care facilities in Austin, Le Roy, Mazeppa, Plainview (two) and Red Wing.
The results of research completed by First Children’s Finance in 2018 found that SMIF’s 20-county region has a potential need of 8,616 licensed child care slots. These grants support an increase of 548 slots in the region.
“We are grateful to the State of Minnesota for providing funding to help increase the supply of quality child care in the region, and honored to support this program,” said Rae Jean Hansen, Vice President of Early Childhood at SMIF. “Increasing the number of child care slots in our region is a critical need for working families.”
This grant was a one-time funding opportunity thanks to the partnership with Minnesota Department of Human Services.