On Thursday, 6,000 masks were donated to the Mayo Health Clinic in Owatonna by the local Cabela’s team.
The donation of the FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure face masks is a part of a large donation from Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops — Cabela’s. Morris personally donated a million masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States on behalf of everyone at his company.
Each of the 177 Bass Pro Chops and Cabela’s stores received between 4,000 and 10,000 masks to donate to healthcare workers in their local communities. The Cabela’s team in Owatonna selected Mayo Health Clinic to be the recipient of their donation. Dr. Brian Bunkers, as well as a handful of other clinic employees, accepted the donation from Marc Puhl, Cabela’s general manager, and team members Britt Schons, Katie Myers, Dewie Renchin, Mike Mcgaheran, Clay Peterson and Dana Gorski.