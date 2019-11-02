It sounds strange, but its good! No, it isn’t actually made with beer and the kids will love it. The recipe comes from the apartment coordinator, Robin Roseland, and is a favorite of her girls.

1 package Beer Bread prepared as package instructs, except substitute a 12 ounce can of cream soda for the beer

1 cup ripe banana, well mashed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon sugar mixed with the cinnamon

Some chopped nuts may also be added.

Mix the beer bread mix, soda, vanilla and banana in a large bowl and pour it in to a 9x5 loaf pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour until it passes the toothpick test.

Remove from the pan and brush the top with butter and sprinkle with the cinnamon/sugar mixture.

Cool, slice, eat and enjoy!

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

