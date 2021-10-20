Juniors and seniors from Owatonna High School and the Alternative Learning Center were able to explore art, audio and visual technology and communications-based careers Wednesday as a part of Made in Owatonna Day.
The group started the day with tours at Gopher Sport and Minimizer before heading to the Owatonna Art Center.After being greeted by OAC Creative Director Silvan Durben, the students broke into small groups to have discussions with local professionals about their careers.
The students met with Nolan Baker, owner of Baker Tech Services; Shane Shornock, advertising media manager at Federated Insurance; Maddie Strable, store manager at Graif Clothing; Annie Granlund, editor of the Owatonna People’s Press; Glenda Smith, account manager at Tri M Graphics; and KOWZ Program Director Ben Merritt and Assistant Program Director and Music Director Molly Penny.
Following the small group discussions, the students received a person tour of the Little Theatre of Owatonna.
Made in Owatonna Day is a SteeleCoWorks program sponsored by Bosch Community Fund. It is a partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the United Way of Steele County, Owatonna Public Schools and Junior Achievement.
Photos are courtesy of Vanessa Jensen, district manager of Junior Achievement in the Owatonna area.