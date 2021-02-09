West Hills Social Commons Closure
West Hills Social Commons is now open! Our hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Events for Wednesday will include weightlifting at 9 a.m., puzzle and book drop off at 11:30 a.m., and a dice game at 1:30 p.m. Events for Friday include weightlifting at 9 a.m., Yahtzee at 11 a.m., and Bingo at 1:30 p.m. West Hills Social Commons will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of March 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Bowling Scores
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights
Monday, Feb. 1
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 206 (+60); Rod Fletcher 246 (+54);
Chuck Newgard 192 (+32); Judy Johnson 160 (+28)
Game 2: Chuck Newgard 194 (+34)
Game 3: Bill Nelson 202 (+54); Jim Harlicker 179 (+36);
Marty Speikers 208 (+25)
Series High Total Over Average: Judy Johnson 465 (+69)
Split Conversions:
Myland Vroman (2-7 & 2-7-8); Reuben Ebeling,
Arlene Gleason, Bill Nelson (each 3-10)
Friday, Feb. 5
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Judy Drevlow 202 (+41); Rod Fletcher 225 (+34)
Game 2: Chuck Newgard 207 (+50); Marty Speikers 224 (+43)
Game 3: Judy A. Johnson 174 (+20)
Series High total Over Average: Judy Drevlow 534 (+51)
Split Conversion: Chuck Newgard (3-10 twice)
Join us for bowling fun on Mondays and Fridays at 9 a.m.