OWATONNA — Garrick Comeaux and pianist Lisa Richmond announce that they are forming a new Owatonna Chorale. Garrick recently moved to Owatonna to be Director of Music and Liturgy at The Church of the Sacred Heart. They met earlier this year at an Owatonna Forward "Cue the Music" committee meeting.
“We have noticed that there is a community band and orchestra," Garrick and Lisa said, "But there is not currently a group for people wishing to perform serious chorale music.” They met earlier this year at an Owatonna Forward "Cue the Music" committee meeting and soon realized they had been competitors in high school during the annual Big Nine Music Festival each spring, Garrick from Rochester John Marshall High School, and Lisa representing her hometown of Owatonna. Both have always loved choral music and realized the need for an adult singing group in Owatonna.
Garrick Comeaux returned to the United States in 2005 with extensive experience in symphonic choral music after 25 years in Italy and Germany. As a bass singer, Garrick began his musical formation at an early age by studying the piano, organ, bass viol and cello, as well as through private voice lessons with Nancy Lee Sherdan. Comeaux attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and sang under the direction of Paul J. Christensen, then dedicated his energies in vocal studies at Indiana University Music School in Bloomington.
In 1981, he moved to Rome to continue his studies, but soon took residence in Munich Germany in 1986, performing as a member of the Bayerischer Rundfunkchor – Munich, Germany under Sir Colin Davis, participating in concerts and recordings under Sawalish, Solti, Maazel, Sinopoli, Barenboim and Bernstein.
He developed a keen interest in early baroque music whilst in Germany and has worked extensively over the years with various early music groups throughout Europe. In 1996, Comeaux founded Consortium Carissimi while in Rome, Italy with the aim of presenting sacred and secular music of early Roman Baroque. Now based in the Twin Cities, the ensemble will appear in Owatonna on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Music of Lechner, Schütz and Distler with Kathy Romey of the Minnesota Chorale and Jeffery Jackson, recitation.
All SATB singers interested in participating in the Owatonna Chorale are encouraged to contact Garrick Comeaux and arrange an informal audition. Good sight-reading is a must. Please make contact by Oct. 11 at (612)741-2524 or by email at garrickcomeaux@msn.com.