SEMMCHRA is continuing to provide a wide variety of Financial Wellness and Homebuyer Services during the stay at home order and is committed to assisting the public throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Homebuyer Education allows participants to learn about the homebuying process in depth. Currently, in-person Home Stretch classes have been postponed, but SEMMCHRA’s on-line option is available. Framework is a self-guided homebuyer education course that can be taken from home. To register, visit semmchra.frameworkhomeownership.org/. If homebuyer education is required for your loan, please check with your lender to ensure they accept Framework.
One-on-One Pre-Purchase Counseling provides participants with the opportunity to work with an advisor to review their personal financial situation as they decide on a mortgage product and shop for a home. This service is available at no cost and appointments can be done over the phone or using video conferencing. SEMMCHRA recommends that people who take Framework also sign up for pre-purchase counseling to ensure all their homebuying questions are answered.
Financial Wellness is geared toward individuals who are looking to get a better understanding of how to manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings or improve/repair their credit. It is a great way to work toward becoming mortgage ready.
SEMMCHRA’s service area includes Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County (except the City of Red Wing), Houston County, Wabasha County and Winona County (except the City of Winona).
For more information on these programs visit semmchra.org or contact Tressa at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org. These programs are equal housing opportunity programs.