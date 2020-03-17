<&firstgraph>MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health continues to the monitor the rapidly evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are actively supporting containment efforts and working to ensure the safety of their patients, their employees and the public.
<&firstgraph>In order to do that, Allina Health has announced visitor restrictions to its facilities:
<&firstgraph>• Sick people are not allowed to visit patients;
<&firstgraph>• All patients are limited to two visitors per day. Compassionate exceptions may be granted by patient care manager;
<&firstgraph>• Children under 12 years old are not allowed to visit;
For patients who are COVID-19 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) or who have confirmed COVID-19 :
• Visitors are not allowed except by compassionate exception only;<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>• Loved ones are encouraged to use other ways to communicate with COVID-19 patients, which may include Skype, FaceTime, telephone, and other channels.
<&firstgraph>At Allina Health clinics, children or other family members of patients are not considered to be visitors. These individuals can be at the clinic with the patient.
<&firstgraph>It is understood that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. Allina Health is taking these necessary steps to protect their patients, staff and the public.