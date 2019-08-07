OWATONNA — The construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Highway 1 and County Highway 34 (Cedar Avenue and 26th Street) is substantially completed. All legs of the intersection and all lanes are now open to traffic.
Minor work to install street lighting remains. Due to manufacturing lead times, the lighting will be installed later this fall. Road construction signing and barrels will remain until the lighting is completed.
The construction of this roundabout introduces a mini-roundabout to the county. Unlike larger roundabouts, this roundabout does not have a landscaped center. Both the center island and the approach medians are paved with red concrete and are meant for larger vehicles to drive over to make the turns. Smaller vehicles should remain in the lanes to navigate the roundabout.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their own safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .