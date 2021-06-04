The Associated Church in Owatonna is celebrating Juneteenth at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at the church, 800 Havana Rd. Attendees will meet at the fire pit, located on the west side of the church building between the church and Van Buren Avenue.
Juneteenth celebrates the last state notifying its enslaved people that they were free on June 19, 1865. The evening will include an orientation to Juneteenth and the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Sparklers are welcome. Visitors are expected to social distance, and to bring their own chairs and refreshments.