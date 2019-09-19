OWATONNA — The Owatonna Foundation will celebrate Owatonna Foundation Week Oct. 6-12 and invites the public to join in the festivities.
The week celebrates all that has been accomplished in the past 61 years through the generosity of the Owatonna community and their support of the Owatonna Foundation whose mission is: “to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education.” “We are very excited for this year’s Foundation Week. For 61 years, through the incredible generosity and vision of many civic minded citizens, businesses and organizations, the Foundation has made a positive impact on the quality of life for everyone who lives in Owatonna. From the beginning, the Foundation Trustees, alongside our local citizens, have worked to create a community that we can all be proud of. A place that will serve both the Owatonna citizens of today and be a legacy for our children and their children in the future.” said Laura Resler, Executive Director.
Established in 1957, the Owatonna Foundation has enhanced Owatonna with a focus on capital projects. Some of the projects financially supported by the Foundation have included: the Central Park Bandstand, the Parks and Trail System, Soccer Complex, Softball Diamonds, Steele County Fair, Hospitality House, Owatonna Public Library, ISD #761, Homestead Hospice House, River Springs Water Park, the Steele County History Center, Owatonna Arts Center, Steele County Food Shelf, and Steele County Clothesline, “We All Play” Miracle Field, and many others. Since its beginning, over 270 projects, and more than $12 million dollars has been given back to the community.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8 the Foundation will host a “Breakfast for Professionals” at the Owatonna Arts Center. The short program will feature several speaker testimonials as to the importance and impact that the Foundation has made to them both as donors and as grant recipients. The speakers will include: Legacy Society members, Walt and Joan Spindler and grant recipients from the “We all Play” project and the Owatonna Soccer Association. This event is by invitation only, but professionals in the areas of insurance, banking, law, or financial planning who would like to attend may call the Owatonna Foundation office at 455-2995 to reserve a place.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Foundation will host their Legacy Luncheon at the Owatonna Country Club to honor those donors who have included the Owatonna Foundation as part of their estate plan or made a contribution through the “Living Legacy” program. The keynote speaker will be Dom Korbel, COO of Fernbrook Family Center. Korbel has over 10 years of executive leadership experience. He has been an active volunteer for a variety of community organizations in Steele County over the years and is currently the Board Chair and a founding board member of the Steele County non-profit organization Let’s Smile. He has been the keynote speaker/presenter for numerous engagements including the MN State Food Shelf conference, Owatonna Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Trinity Lutheran Church Baccalaureate and the 2019 MN Public Health Conference. Outside of work, he is busy with all of his children’s activities and volunteering.
The lunch will also feature the annual presentation of the “Spirit of the Community Award” which will be presented this year to Jean and Edith (Dede) Zamboni for their service to the community.The Legacy Luncheon is open to the public, but space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Those interested in attending should call the Owatonna Foundation office at 455-2995 by Sept. 30 to make a reservation as walk-ins will be not be able to be accommodated.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, the public is invited to attend a special Foundation Week tradition at their Wine and Beer Tasting Event, which will feature over 100 different beverages to sample. This fundraiser is graciously co-sponsored by Cash Wise Liquor and the Holiday Inn. The evening will feature wines, Minnesota breweries, and wonderful food. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and may be purchased at the Foundation Office at 108 West Park Square, Cash Wise Liquor, from a Board Trustee, Kottke Jewelers, or by going to their website: www.owatonnafoundation.org. The event takes place at the Holiday Inn & Suites and begins at 6:30 p.m. A live auction featuring wine and food gift baskets from Cashwise Liquor and Foods, several themed dinners and two road trips will be auctioned off. Watch for more auction details on Facebook! All proceeds from the auction go to the Owatonna Foundation to support their grant and scholarship programs.
On Friday night, Oct. 11 the Huskies will “kick-off’”at the OHS football game between Owatonna and Mankato East. The OHS cheerleaders will be tossing out t-shirts courtesy of Court Sports and More during the halftime activities.
“We invite everyone to join us for a great week of activities that celebrates the Owatonna Foundation-your Community Foundation. The Owatonna Foundation is more than granting funds to worthy projects, it’s about investing in the ideas and visions of the people in our community to ensure a better Owatonna for all of us now, and in the future.” said Executive Director, Laura Resler.