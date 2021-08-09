The 41st Annual Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic is happy to announce that they will award over $30,000 to the following projects and organizations:

  • We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field
  • Owatonna Parks and Recreation - Diamond 1 backstop replacement
  • Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund
  • Faribault Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund
  • Owatonna Baseball Bullpen Club
  • Owatonna Huskies Crush Fastpitch Club
  • Next Generation Softball Teams

Final standing for each division:

Men's Open Division:

1st: JEC/P5 Sports/Kevitt (MN)

2nd: Ductech/Budweiser/Monsta/BnB (MN)

3rd: T's 13 (NE)

Men's C Division:

1st: Northwoods Elite (NE)

2nd: Shameless/Budweiser (IA)

3rd: Twisted Lazers/Big House Gym (NE)

Men's D/E Division:

1st: BPI/Shrock Built (IA)

2nd: Marathon/Redmen (IL)

3rd: Iconic/National VA Loan (IA)

Women's Open Division:

1st: On Point (IA)

2nd: Ductech/Team Grind (MN)

3rd: Free Agents (MN)

COED:

1st: TGK/Running Aces (MN)

2nd: Thiele Trucking (MN)

3rd: Toppling Goliath (MN)

Tournament Manager Loren Dietz thanks all the sponsors and volunteers who made the tournament a success.

The 2022 event will move back to its regular time and will be held April 28-May 1.

