The 41st Annual Corky's Early Bird Softball Classic is happy to announce that they will award over $30,000 to the following projects and organizations:
- We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field
- Owatonna Parks and Recreation - Diamond 1 backstop replacement
- Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund
- Faribault Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund
- Owatonna Baseball Bullpen Club
- Owatonna Huskies Crush Fastpitch Club
- Next Generation Softball Teams
Final standing for each division:
Men's Open Division:
1st: JEC/P5 Sports/Kevitt (MN)
2nd: Ductech/Budweiser/Monsta/BnB (MN)
3rd: T's 13 (NE)
Men's C Division:
1st: Northwoods Elite (NE)
2nd: Shameless/Budweiser (IA)
3rd: Twisted Lazers/Big House Gym (NE)
Men's D/E Division:
1st: BPI/Shrock Built (IA)
2nd: Marathon/Redmen (IL)
3rd: Iconic/National VA Loan (IA)
Women's Open Division:
1st: On Point (IA)
2nd: Ductech/Team Grind (MN)
3rd: Free Agents (MN)
COED:
1st: TGK/Running Aces (MN)
2nd: Thiele Trucking (MN)
3rd: Toppling Goliath (MN)
Tournament Manager Loren Dietz thanks all the sponsors and volunteers who made the tournament a success.
The 2022 event will move back to its regular time and will be held April 28-May 1.