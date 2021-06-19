What does Father’s Day mean to you? Do you or did you have an earthly father who loved you and let you know that you are/were loved?
Or do you, did you always question your dad’s love for you? Did you, do you even know your dad?
Father’s Day can be a difficult day for many who did not, do not have great relationships or any relationship with their dad.
People of faith can be off putting when they tell those who struggle with the father language of God that God is a good father, and they should just accept that — however if you have never known a “good” father how can you accept what you do not know? If all you know of a father is pain, humiliation, disillusionment, and heartache, then accepting the love, grace and forgiveness freely given by God is a stretch.
God is our creator, our savior, the spirit that moves through and around us blessing us each and every day with gifts too numerous to mention.
Tomorrow is a day to celebrate those who were earthly fathers to us. Those who walked on this Earth and took on the role of a parent. Teaching us to ride a bike, drive a car, change a tire, check the oil and many other practical things.
A time to remember grandfathers who passed on our history, who taught us how to do things our mothers wished we did not learn! It is a time to spend with family — maybe for the first time in almost two years for some.
As we celebrate those who have been fathers to us on our earthly walk, we can thank God for them and what they have taught us, lessons we can pass on to future generations, always remembering that the love of others is just a token of the love that God has for us.
Whether you view God as a Father, a Mother or the Creator — God’s love, grace and forgiveness is always there — ready for you to accept as a gift no matter what day it is on our calendar.