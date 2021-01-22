The Steele County Historical Society will hide mini Nickel buffaloes in the Village of Yesteryear windows on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30.
Nickel is the Steele County Historical Society mascot. Visitors to the village who find Nickel in the windows can snap a picture with their cell phones and redeem it at the History Center for a candy prize. A life size version of Nickel can also be seen in the atrium of the History Center during normal business hours.
The SCHS asks all visitors to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing as they walk through the village grounds.