ST. PAUL, Minn. — The League of Minnesota Cities is now accepting entries for the 2019 “Mayor for a Day” essay contest for 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students.
Completed essays must be submitted to the League with a postmarked date of no later than Oct. 14.
The League will select three winners who will be awarded $100. Winning essays will be published in Minnesota Cities magazine. Winners only will be notified by no later than Dece. 6. To view full contest rules and download an entry form, visit https://www.lmc.org/page/1/mfad.jsp.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit www.lmc.org.