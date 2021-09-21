Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave, Owatonna will be hosting a Mental Health First Aid course on Tuesday, October 12, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mental Health First Aid has trained over 2.5 million people to identify and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders and connect people to the appropriate care.
Rev. Kirk Griebel, the pastor of Redeemer, completed the Mental Health First Aid course a year ago. He stated, "Mental Health First Aid is a great training for those who want to better understand mental health and the many challenges it brings to those impacted by it. Mental illness is so common these days that in everyday life you are much more likely to encounter someone who is having a mental health crisis than you are to encounter someone who is having a physical health crisis. Mental Health First Aid gives you tools to respond appropriately."
The course will be taught by Mary Beth Trembley, a psychiatric nurse from Mankato with over 30 years of experience in mental health. The course meets CEU criteria for most licensures. (nursing, teaching, law enforcement, etc.)
The cost for the course is $90. If interested, please contact Pastor Kirk Griebel at redeemerowatonna@outlook.com or 507-451-2720.