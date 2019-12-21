For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)
We are told in so many ways that Christmas is a time to give. It is the tradition and over the season of our Christmas celebrations we give a lot. We give gifts, we give parties, and we give our time and energy. Most often we give in abundance so the question that calls for an answer is “Why do we give?”
Often we give because it is expected. The office party or the annual church social is playing a game where gifts are required. Everyone is asked to bring a gift to exchange as a part of the celebration. In a different setting, when we are planning a Christmas gathering with friends or extended family, we feel that we have to bring a gift or two so we will not be embarrassed if we receive a gift but did not bring one to give in return. It would be humiliating if we receive a gift and someone in the group has to go home with nothing. Sometimes, we give out of obligation. We might even say that we give out of guilt. After all, we say, “’Tis the season.”
This often leads to another scenario where we want to give, but, in our desire to impress the recipient, we purchase lavish gifts that are often beyond our means. We love the intended recipient and we want to do something “special.” However, our joy in giving can quickly become a burden resulting in the loss of joy.
The story that promoted the concept of giving to “Pay it Forward” was inspiring and thought provoking. However, in reality, the reason for paying it forward was so that a benefit would come back to the individual who initially gave. As a young boy, I voluntarily washed dishes for a friend and neighbor as a gesture of “paying it forward” with the expectation of a kind word of thanks and maybe even a tip. However, when the kind word nor the never came, I was greatly disappointed revealing my real motive in giving. Yes, I washed the dishes, but I was selfishly anticipating their gratitude.
According to John 3:16, in this well-known verse in the Bible God gave with no strings attached because He loves us. He gave HIs most precious gift, His one and only Son, so that we might receive eternal life. He offers His Gift of love, but leaves the decision to us. He invites us to believe and receive His Son to be our Savior; but it is our decision.
God was not required to give, and no one was expecting Him to give. The Bible says that “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). He did not give beyond His means, but His only Son was the ultimate gift that He could have given. He did not give out of guilt or even to “pay it forward” because God is perfect in every way. God gave His only Son out of true love for each of us. He gave this amazing gift of life through His Son because He loves us.
Christmas is more than a time to give and receive. Christmas is a time to love. Please, let me encourage to receive God’s love by believing in His Son. Then give out of love for God and for others because Christ gave Himself for us. By the grace of Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit in us, let us love one another as we celebrate Christmas in giving as He has given to us.