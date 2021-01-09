Happy New Year! Do you write New Year’s Resolutions? I do not. I quit many years ago because I could never get out of January with a single one intact! Now I write goals – broad goals for the year that I can break down into smaller goals for the month and then, if I want, into even smaller goals for the week or even for a day.
These goals focus on personal improvements, relationships, and professional development. You can choose to write one goal or several goals. Just remember this is not a competition – it is about self-improvement – no one else even needs to know that you are working on a goal unless you have asked someone to be your accountability partner.
The experts say to write “S.M.A.R.T.” goals: S -Specific, M- Measurable, A -Achievable, R – Realistic, T – Timebound.
Worry is a common problem in our world, Jesus said, “Therefore, I say to you, don’t worry about your life, what you’ll eat or what you’ll drink, or about your body, what you’ll wear. Isn’t life more than food and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds in the sky. They don’t sow seed or harvest grain or gather crops into barns. Yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Aren’t you worth much more than they are? Who among you by worrying can add a single moment to your life?” (Matthew 6: 25-27 CEB)
We tend to worry, however, so a good goal may be about worrying; “Every time I start to worry I am going to lift that worry to God in pray by saying, ‘God help me with this concern.’” Doing this will do two things: it will decrease your stress and increase your prayer life. This goal does not have any smaller steps, although you might want to put some post-it notes up as reminders!
Perhaps you want to give more back to your community. You can see which organizations are utilizing volunteers again – many are – and then volunteer twice this year. Your goal might look like this; “I will volunteer in my community four hours this year.” This goal will have smaller steps; you will have to make some phone calls to find out who is accepting volunteers, and you have to decide what kind of volunteer work you want to do.
Maybe you want young people to find the joy in following Jesus. Your goal might look like this; “I will work with the young people in my church on two projects that give back to the people in our community.” This goal also has smaller steps; you will have to work with the youth director on already established projects or help develop a project with the youth if no projects have been established. This is a great way to get young people to look beyond themselves and their smart phones.
The purpose of goals at the start of a new year is to constantly be looking to improve yourself. Maybe the best idea is to start each day with God, maybe your goal will sound more like this; “I will spend 15 minutes every morning reading a short devotion and talking to God.”
Whatever your new goals are for this year, I pray that God blesses you with God’s presence and love.