For almost a century, Malt-O-Meal has been made in Northfield. But, when you drive through Northfield and see the large plant that has been a part of Northfield for almost a century, you should know that this plant was founded by John S. Campbell, in Owatonna in 1919 and since then has grown to be one of the top cereal manufacturers in the country. Since 1927, Malt-O-Meal cereal products have been made in Northfield and sold internationally. However, for the first few years, Malt-O-Meal was made and sold from Owatonna.
John S. Campbell grew up in a milling family and often ate bland hot wheat cereal. He decided to make a new breakfast food with more flavor that was easier to prepare. After experimenting with some ingredients, he found a good formula; a mix of wheat farina and malted barley. Campbell called this new cereal “Malt-O-Meal. He formed the Campbell Cereal Company in 1919 to make Malt-O-Meal exclusively.
At first, Campbell made and sold Malt-O-Meal cereal by himself in an old creamery building here in Owatonna. The company moved into Owatonna’s Simpson Mill located at Morehouse Park in 1925 and then to Ames Mill in Northfield in 1927. Afterward Northfield became the home of Malt-O-Meal manufacturing. One of the reasons for the move to Northfield was that the river there offered more water than the Straight River did in Owatonna.
The company’s first customers included grocery stores and food brokers in Minnesota and northern Iowa. They learned about Malt-O-Meal through direct sales, word of mouth and product samples. As his cereal grew in popularity, Campbell started advertising it to a larger market. In the 1920s and 1930s, the Campbell Cereal Company sponsored radio programs and developed toy giveaways to increase sales. In the 1940s, the Campbell Cereal Company came up with a new marketing slogan: “It’s Smooth and Cream and Double-Flavored.” This slogan appeared on cereal boxes, radio commercials and local print ads during this era. The company’s first nation-wide Malt-O-Meal cereal print ad appeared in Ladies’ Home Journal in 1946 as well as other periodicals. It also created popular radio and early television commercials. These marketing efforts led to dramatic increases in sales and production of Malt-O-Meal in post-World War II America.
A change in name
The Campbell Cereal Company changed its name to the Malt-O-Meal Company in 1953. For decades, Campbell’s company had made and marketed only one product, but in the 1960’s it began to diversity. It introduced a new product in 1961: chocolate-flavored Malt-O-Meal. Chocolate Malt-O-Meal was the company’s first successful new product since 1919, but not the last. In 1965, the Malt-O-Meal Company began to manufacture ready-to-eat cereals liked Puffed Wheat and Puffed Rice. To make these new products, the company purchased the Northfield Creamery building, which became Malt-O-Meal’s second Northfield manufacturing plant.
The Malt-O-Meal Company began to expand its ready-to-eat cereal lines in the 1970’s. They introduced several flavors and packed the cereal in stay-fresh plastic bags. Some notable flavors include Toasty O’s (1975), Sugar Puffs (1980) and Tootie Fruities (1989). Other flavors came in the 1990s when the company made microwave Malt-O-Meal. During this period, the company also started making store-brand cereal.
In 1994 the company celebrated its seventy-fifth anniversary and continued to expand product lines and adapt to new trends in food manufacturing. In later years the company also added organic and natural cereal lines. In 2012, the company changed its name to MOM Brands. Despite these efforts, MOM brands was challenged by changes in the breakfast food market. In 2015, its leaders agreed to sell the company to Post Holdings, Inc. which combined its Post Foods business with MOM Brands to become Post Consumer Brands. Since then, Post Consumer Brands has continued to produce Malt-O-Meal products in Northfield. While the Malt-O-Meal Company that Owatonna resident John Campbell started no longer exists, his malt-flavored hot cereal and dozens of others are still made in Northfield.
According to the Steele County Historical Society, the Campbell family lived at the corner of Main and Lincoln in the large house with the fence around the yard on the southwest corner. Eventually the family moved to Northfield.
Information for this article came from MNOPEDIA. A fascinating story of a company that got its start in Owatonna.
Willie Grubish named firefighter of the year
Willie Grubish of Owatonna has been named as the Firefighter of the Year and will be honored at the Exchange Club sponsored Firefighter of the Year banquet to be held at the Eagles Club on October 10 at 6:00 p.m. Willie has been a firefighter in Owatonna for four years. He is a fire station resident, spending his nights there. He loves the job and the opportunity of helping others. Tickets are available at Kottke’s, Insty Prints and the city administration building.
News from VFW & Auxiliary
The Owatonna VFW Post 3723 have several scholarship opportunities available. The Essay contest for grades 6-8 (prize monies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd) and grades 9-12 (monies awarded for up to five places) is now being held. The theme for this year for both essays is “What Makes America Great?” Deadline for these contests is October 31.
There is also a Continuing Education Scholarship available, open to any Auxiliary member, their spouse, son or daughter. Deadline for this scholarship is Feb. 15, 2020.
For more information, call Trudy Pierce at 451-6025 or Julie Kriesel at 451-0325. Rules and entry forms have also been distributed to school guidance offices.
Meanwhile, the Hugo Matejcek Auxiliary to the VFW Post 3712 Beatrice Natzel Americanism Scholarship forms are available at area high schools or the VFW Post Home. The $500 annual scholarship is a memorial to Beatrice Natzel in honor of her many years of dedication and service at the auxiliary Americanism Chair in local, district state and national levels. The contest is open to all 2020 graduating seniors who have participated in the VFW Voice of Democracy Audio Essay competition or the VFW Young American Patriotic Art contest during grades 9-12. Deadline for Voice of Democracy is October 31 and deadline for the art scholarship is March 31, 2020.
The Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award nomination forms have been taken to area schools and are available at the VFW. Nominations of current certified/licensed teachers is grades K-12 may be submitted by fellow teachers, supervisors, family members or other interested individuals to the Hugo Matejcek VFW Post, box 767 in Owatonna by October 1 of this year.
Conservative Coalition of Owatonna event
This next Thursday, September 26, the Conservative Coalition of Owatonna is sponsoring an event entitled, “What is So Wrong about the Right-To-Choose Theory?” Presenters will be Stephen and Peggy Nelson. The event will be held in the Gainey Room at the public library at 6:30 p.m. and open to the public.
Benefit for John Schafer
A benefit for John Schafer who is fighting stage 4 Follicular Lymphoma, will be held at the Eagles Club next Saturday, September 28 beginning at 4:00. Cash donations can also be taken at Profinium Bank in Owatonna.
Park vandalism
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking help of community citizens in curbing serious vandalism in Dartt’s Park. Recently damage in the restroom was so extensive that park officials had to close the restrooms for public use. Other damage has included broken picnic tables being deposited in the river, dozens of broken toilet paper and soap dispensers and fires set in trash cans. The police department needs your help. If you see suspicious or criminal activity taking place in Dartt’s Park or for that matter, any park, you should report the activity. You may be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.
The day Lorne Greene came to town and Mayor McGaheran kept the secret
The late John McGaheran had a colorful political career in Owatonna. The other night I happened upon a television showing of “Bonanza”, a weekly western that was popular for years. That brought to mind the secret that Mayor McGaheran kept and shared it with only a select number of people. In 1974, McGaheran learned that the star of Bonanza, Lorne Greene, was coming to Owatonna to film a commercial for Toro, using Central Park as a background. McGaheran had received a call from the production company that was making the film. They were impressed with Central Park and the old First National Bank building and wanted to use this setting for their commercial background. The crew notified McGaheran that they were bringing Greene to town to film the commercial. They emphasized that his appearance should be kept “under wraps” until he arrived with only a few being notified of his appearance. I was one of those people who McGaheran knew would keep the secret. No advance publicity would be given for the purpose of crowd control.
Somehow the word got out and that morning there was quite a crowd of people lining Park Square and Broadway to watch Lorne Green making the film. The police department, headed by Chief Ken Nissen, kept the crowd under control as one of television’s top personalities went to work.
“Extras” were selected from the crowd on hand. They were to casually work down the sidewalk as if it was a normal day.
Greene was a gracious man, appreciative of the hospitality of Owatonna. He visited with onlookers behind the police lines and a number of us had the pleasure of dining with him at the Elks Club. Later Mayor McGaheran received a letter of appreciation from the President of the Toro Company saying, “From all reports we could not have selected a more friendly and congenial location for the filming. I am sorry I was not able to participate but send my heartfelt thanks to Mayor McGaheran and all the citizens of your community.
McGaheran pulled this one off without a hitch. It was just one of the colorful chapters in his political life in Owatonna.
Oh, those parking meters!
Gone are the days when parking meters lined Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna. I remember visiting with police officer Mickey Iverson who was in charge of collecting money and maintaining the parking meters in town. Mickey was one of Owatonna’s favorite police officers. He had a cheery hello and conversation with everyone he met while making his rounds of the parking meters on his 3-wheeled Harley Davidson motorcycle. In fact, I came upon a letter written in 1993 by Mickey’s son, John, who lives in Medford. John wrote, “Upon Dad’s untimely death (Mickey suffered a heart attack in December, 1974 while on the job), we had two parking meters that he had saved when they were removed. The meters were made by a company called Miller Parking Meter Company in Chicago. I found a hand-written date on a note written by Mickey that said, April, 1950. I assume that was when they were first installed. My mother said that Dad was sent to a “meter school” in Chicago to learn how to repair them. Our entire family drove there. That was in late 1950 or early 1951. After Dad’s death in 1974, the meters were kept until about 1975 and they were gone by the end of that year.”
I faintly remember that a nickel bought you a half hour’s parking downtown. It certainly was an era in the history of downtown Owatonna.
Church activities
Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford is hosting their fall ham supper on Sunday, September 29 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Serving is family style. Dinner cost is $12.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 6-12 years old and children under six are free.
St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna “Octoberfest” will be held Sunday, September 29 beginning with a polka worship service featuring Irv Arndt at 10:30 a.m. Early bird sales run from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and booths re-open along with dinner and games at 11:30 a.m. A Farmer’s Market will be featured and roasted pork loin or old-fashioned hot dog dinner will be served at $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 10 and under, free under age 5.
SCHS vintage sale coming
The Steele County Historical Society is still collecting items for their Vintage Sale next Saturday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Farm Machinery building. Donations are being accepted this week. Not accepted are clothing, books, magazines or record albums. If you wish to schedule an appointment for pickup of items, call the History Center at 451-1420.
Joke of the week
I was sitting at the bar staring at my drink when a large, trouble making biker steps up next to me, grabs my drink and gulps it down in one swig. “Well, whatcha’ gonna do about it?” he says as I burst into tears. “Come on man,” the biker says, “I didn’t think you’d cry.” “This is the worst day of my life,” I say, “I’m a complete failure. I was late to a meeting and my boss fired me. When I went to the parking lot I found my car had been stolen and I don’t have any insurance. I left my wallet in the cab I took home, found my wife with another man and then my dog bit me. So, I came to this bar to work up the courage to put an end to it all. I buy a drink, drop a capsule in and sit here watching the poison dissolve; and then you show up and drink the whole thing! But, enough about me, how are you doing”