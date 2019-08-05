OWATONNA — The Owatonna Foundation annually awards grants for capital projects in the following areas: community, arts, recreation and education. At a recent Grants Committee meeting the following grants were awarded to the following local 501C3 non-profits:
• Wee Pals Child Care Center: $7,265 for a security system upgrade.
• “We All Play” Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field: $85,000 towards the project.
• Owatonna Soccer Association: $35,000 ($75,000 total) towards the new soccer fields that are under construction.
• Owatonna Trails Association: $3,000 towards the purchase of a new snow groomer.
• Owatonna Arts Center: $6,500 towards the purchase of a new ice maker.
“We are pleased to award grants for these very exciting and deserving projects and non-profits. The Foundation’s mission of ‘improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education’ will be well served by the addition of these amenties to our community. Each year our Trustees look forward to the grant applications arrival to see how we can positively impact Owatonna now and for the future. Our local non-profits truly are the drivers behind new projects and ideas and we are thrilled to be able to fund them for the bertterment of Owatonna.” said Grants Committee Chairman, Dave Einhaus.
The next deadline for grants is Sept. 1, 2019. For complete information and a grant application, please visit www.owatonnafoundation.org, or call their office at 455-2995 and talk to Executive Director Laura Resler. The Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has invested more than $12 million dollars in grants to Owatonna projects and also annually awards $30,000 in scholarships for both traditional and non-traditional students.