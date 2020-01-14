Local student graduates from St. Ambrose University Allison Miller Allison Miller Author email Jan 14, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVENPORT — Local student Courtney Higgins was awarded a degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. The 2019 Winter Commencement ceremony was held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the RiverCenter, 136 East Third St., Davenport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allison Miller Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesOwatonna soldier, 19, found dead at South Carolina baseSoon-to-open downtown pool hall promises big payoutsRobert 'Bob' L. ArndtOwatonna soldier found unresponsive morning after field exercise, second recent death at Fort JacksonMan charged with attempted murder in shooting of officerPolice: Pair of Tuesday night robberies may be connectedTHE PEOPLE VS CITY HALL: Citizens feel ignored as Medford continues infrastructure projectsHaving closed on land, Owatonna school district looks forward to traffic and environmental studiesFormer business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crimeWaseca policeman in critical condition after being shot on call Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 14 Beyond the Yellow Ribbon meeting Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 BNI AM Networkers Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 TOPS Weight loss group Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 TOPS Weight loss group Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 AA 24 Hour Book Meeting Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Around the Web 'I think socialism is a terrible idea': John Delaney still running for president to beat expectations Senate Republicans reveal vision for 2020 ANI Announces Launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets LSU gear flies off store shelves after Tigers' big win Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists