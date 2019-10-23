OWATONNA — Main Street from Oak Avenue to West Park Square will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 22 as concrete repair work continues on Oak Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured using Oak Avenue, Mill Street and Elm Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured using Elm Avenue, Vine Street, and Oak Avenue. The closure is expected to last about four days.
Oak Avenue remains open to both northbound and southbound traffic, but is restricted to one lane in each direction.
Construction on both Oak Avenue and Rose Street is anticipated to continue about another three weeks before winter shutdown. Major work on Oak Avenue is expected to be completed this year. A roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Rose Street and Grove Avenue during the 2020 construction season.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .