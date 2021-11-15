The Steele County Historical Society will be hosting its Annual Meeting this November 18 at Torey’s Restaurant in Owatonna. Join us as we celebrate the successes of the year, look forward to 2022, and announce upcoming changes at the SCHS! The evening will also see the awarding of our annual awards for the volunteers of the year and the election of new members to our board of directors.
The meeting will be held in the upper level of Torey’s, with food and dessert provided to our guests. Tickets are $20 for SCHS members and $25 for the general public and can be purchased ahead of time at the History Center or by calling 507-451-1420.
Please call the History Center with any questions.