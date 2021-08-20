TODD HALE: Manke Outdoor Equipment assumes new owners

It was bound to happen. The year would come when long-time local businesses in Owatonna changed ownership. Last week it was announced that Harland’s Tire Service, originally owned by Harland Stroschein, and later by Dan Boeke is now owned by TGK Automotive. This week, I announce that Manke’s Outdoor Equipment, originally owned by Ervin Manke, has been purchased by Tri-State Bobcat, a Twin City family-owned business. Here is the Manke story as written by Nicole, one of Harley Manke’s daughters:
The beginning
Manke’s Outdoor Equipment started as Manke and Son Heavy Hauling in 1946 when Ervin Manke finished serving in the Army Air Force during WWII. Ervin was stationed in Utah and came home to buy his first truck and start the business with his father, Fred Sr. Ervin’s brothers, Warren and Raymond, soon joined the business. The key to a successful business is hard work and diversification, and the Manke brothers did that well! They operated a trucking business, repair shop, a full-service gas station, and sold cars including Packard and Willys Jeeps. They also sold snowmobiles including Arctic Cat, Rupp and Chapparal, Zenith televisions, home appliances…the list goes on and on and they conducted these sales all under one roof! The original business was located on the corner of Rose and Hoffman where Kwik Trip is located today. In 1960, the Manke’s took on Wheel Horse and turned it into the heart of the business. Ervin’s son, Harley, the third generation in the business, thrived on selling Wheel Horse tractors. In the 1980’s and 1990’s, Harley was the largest Wheel Horse dealer west of the Mississippi River. Harley is one of the best salesmen you will ever meet and he bleeds red….in other words he truly believes in Wheel Horse and Toro, who later bought Wheel Horse in 1986. Harley’s daughter, Nicole, started riding along on Wheel Horse deliveries when she was a young child. She grew up with the business. Like her dad, it’s the only job Nicole has ever known. In 2002 the Fleet Farm building came up for sale and Harley and wife, Darlene, took their chance and bought it, bringing the business to its current location. Nicole was graduating from college in 2003, so it was perfect timing for the business transition. At that time, Manke Service became Manke’s Outdoor Equipment and Appliances. Harley and Darlene’s daughter, Tiffany, joined the business in 2005. The whole family was working in the business! Even Harley and Darlene’s granddaughters would help out from time to time. Harley couldn’t be prouder!
The sale
In the Fall of 2020, the Manke’s were approached by another family-owned business based out of the Twin Cities called Tri-State Bobcat. They wanted to expand the number of their dealerships and after much thought and the initial shock work off, we realized what a great opportunity this was for Harley and Darlene to sell their business. It was also a great opportunity for Tri-State because they “inherited” all of our employees and years of expertise. It will always provide a great opportunity for the community of Owatonna. We will have more product lines and brands. The service area will be expanded and the building is going to look brand new after all the updates and renovations that Tri-State has planned. Becoming part of the Tri-State family will allow us to take our business to the next level, which we couldn’t have done on our own. Being part of a multi-location dealership has many advantages. We can get parts and whole goods transferred from their other locations rather than waiting on the manufacturer. We have their home office to deal with all the administrative work leaving us with more time to help our customers. And we are still part of a family business.
What happens now?
There are many exciting changes in the plans, but a few things will stay the same. The name of the business will still be Manke’s Outdoor Equipment. Nicole and Tiffany will remain working at the store. The two service technicians, Tyler and Dave, will continue working here. Harley has worked 60 to 80 hours a week for most of his life but in his retirement he will still pop in the store from time to time.
My memories
I wasn’t a regular gasoline customer of Manke’s but I remember seeing all the Manke brothers sitting in the office waiting for that customer. When that customer arrived, a couple of them would go out to pump gas, check tires, the radiator, oil, and yes, even wash the windshield! It was indeed full service and I heard of folks who drove many miles to fill up at Manke’s so they got that full service that nobody else offered. He and Darlene spent countless hours at the Steele County Free Fair with their display and then at the State Fair. I asked him how he held up under those long hours. He said, “You don’t sell anything sitting on your butt!”
AAUW to begin year
The Owatonna Branch of AAUW will begin their year’s programs this Monday, Aug. 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Room. Social hour will be held at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Troy Klecker, Owatonna Community Development Director. Please wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Owatonna Foundation grant deadline
The next Owatonna Foundation grant deadline is Sept. 1. Complete grant guidelines and applications can be found at the Foundation website at www.owatonnafoundation.org. Please mail your application to P.O. Box 642 in Owatonna. Questions can be asked of Laura Resler, Executive Director at 455-2995 or email at info@owatonnafoundation.org.
Lost items at the fair
All items found on the fairgrounds and turned into the Sheriff’s office at the fair have been brought to the Law Enforcement Center.
A ride for MS
Carl and Denise Wieman are spending this weekend riding their motorcycle in the 36th annual MS River Road Run. The purpose of the Road Run is to raise money to aid in the search for a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. Denise and Carl have a personal stake in this ride. Denise’s niece, Lori Serbus, battled MS for about 23 years. She passed away from complications of the disease on Dec. 30, 2004.
This is the 20th year Carl and Denise have ridden on the MS River Road Run. They have raised over $78,000 for MS in their first 19 years. You can still send a donation to Carl and Denise at 524 Glendale in Owatonna.
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame to be postponed again
The Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be postponed again this year due to the COVID pandemic. The induction was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 in the OHS auditorium and during half-time of the Huskies football game. The Hall of Fame will recognize OHS Teams of Distinction of past years on Sept. 16, 2022. Additional info: ohsathletichof@gmail.com.
Joke of the week
When I came home from playing golf, my wife had left a note on the fridge. “It’s not working!” she wrote. “I can’t take it anymore! Gone to stay with my mother.” I opened the fridge, the light came on, and the beer was cold. I never did find out what she was talking about.