OWATONNA — The Owatonna Public Library (OPL) building is closed through at least Friday, May 1. Additionally, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27, there will be no OPL staff in the building according to Library Director Mark Blando.
With this change, the OPL outside bookdrop will officially close. Blando asks that patrons keep any remaining library materials at home until further notice. Items should not be left outside of the OPL building. “Patrons will be held responsible for any lost or damaged items left outside the building. Please keep them at home. No overdue fines will be charged while the building is closed,” said Blando.
A limited number of OPL Librarians will be working from home starting on Monday, March 30. Those with questions can call 444-2460 between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays. Staff can also be contacted via the “Ask a Librarian” link on the website at www.owatonna.info, or through the Library’s Facebook or Twitter sites.
Please stay tuned to local media, the OPL website, and OPL social media sites for further updates.