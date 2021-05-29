Memorial Day is this Monday. Following is a complete rundown of plans for the observance in Owatonna. Earlier the decision was made to cancel the parade for the second year. Following that decision, the governor lifted the heavy restrictions of the pandemic, too late to organize a parade for this year. However, a Memorial Day program, which has now been opened to the public, will be held at the Four Seasons Arena beginning at 10:30 a.m. KRFO Radio will be recording the program and airing it at noon on Memorial Day.
The program
This year’s program will feature the roll call of the veterans that have passed away in Steele County since last Memorial Day followed by a 21-gun salute and Taps conducted by the Steele County Honor Guard.
President of the day will be Dave Thul. Invocation and benediction will be given by VFW Chaplain Gene Kispert. Speakers of the day will be the Patriot Pen essay winner Amanda Clubb, an eighth grader from St. Mary’s School and the Voice of Democracy essay winner, Lileigh Nguyen.
The OHS Band will provide music and more selections have been added for this year to make the program a true remembrance of Memorial Day through music.
Past Memorial Days
I remember Memorial Days of the past. We always broadcast the Memorial Day program live on KRFO. Many was the time I stood at the courthouse steps where exercises were held with a parka on while the wind whipped from the northwest. Gold Star Mothers wrapped themselves in blankets to try and keep warm. Going back further, I can remember when the exercises were held in the bandstand at Central Park. Henry Brown traditionally sang ‘God Bless America.’ When the Four Seasons Arena became a reality, Memorial Day programs were held inside.
Central Park Concert Series
The Central Park Concerts will resume on Thursday nights this summer beginning next week. The two major sponsors are Wenger Corporation (eight concerts) and Metronet (three concerts). Here is the schedule for this summer:
June 3: Mark Cameron Band along with Downtown Thursday Event. Groundbreaking for Cedar Streetscape project will take place at 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Cedar.
June 10: Sawyer’s Dream (blend of Americana, pop, rock & soul)
June 17: Benson Family Singers (gospel, bluegrass & barbershop)
June 24: Owatonna Community Band
July 1: Old Country Boys (vintage country)
July 8: The Vintage Tones of Spielzeiten Und Pausen (50’s, 60’s, 70’s)
July 15: 5 in the morning (alternative pop/rock originals from an Owatonna duo)
July 22: Owatonna Community Band
July 29: Led Penny Unleaded (acoustic rock & roll)
August 5: Street Talk plus Downtown Thursday Event
August 12: Ringer Star and his All-Star Band (Lost Faculties)
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. in Central Park. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Downtown Thursday events are sponsored by Metronet. There will be food trucks, beverages and craft vendors. Owatonna Live will be live streaming the concerts.
Elliott Rysavy one of the best
Owatonna High School 2017 grad Elliot Rysavy was recently named one of the five male finalists for the Saint Mary’s Outstanding Senior Award according to an article in the Blooming Prairie Times. Each year Saint Mary’s bestows the Outstanding Senior Award to a “male and female senior who have demonstrated the ideals of scholarship, character, leadership, service to colleagues, and the university community, as well as genuine concern for the needs of others.” While he ended up not receiving the award, Rysavy was grateful to be named a finalist and be in such esteemed company. He maintained a near-perfect GPA in his college studies. Next fall he plans to return to Saint Mary’s to earn his Master of Arts in Teaching degree. He wants to get licensed in both English and Spanish so he can teach either subject in middle school or high school.
Buegler receives Veta Alexander LTO scholarship
Little Theatre of Owatonna announces that Sam Buegler is the recipient of the 52nd 2021 Veta Alexander Scholarship. He is the son of Todd and Lori Buegler and has been involved in eleven different OHS theatrical productions over the last four years and has performed in two LTO productions. The Veta Alexander Scholarship was established in 1969, and Samuel is the 151st recipient. He plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines to study political science.
OHS fall cheerleaders named
Tryouts have been held and final decisions have been made as to the fall cheerleading roster at Owatonna High School. Here are the cheerleaders you will see perform at football games this year.
Varsity: Angel Anderson, Kat Bartz, Katrina Butler, Mariah Cuellar, Olivia Flores, Alya Gutierrez, Kaitlyn JoreRami, India Miller, Savannah Miller, Ella Parmelee, Lauren Prestegard, Taylor Radsek and Makalia Szymanski
Junior Varsity: Roseanna Amezcua, Jocelyn Anselmo, Aubree Coulter, Addi Edel, Brooke Hagel, Tori Koziolek, Gabby Maeyaert, Georgia Schhrom, Kaylee Smith, Grace Thiele and Ellie Vortherms
Ninth grade: Rihanna Chambers, Cameryn Edel, Kiana Forsberg, A.J. Herget, Precious Jackson, Naysa Jacobson, Hannah Lempiainen, Ella Seykora, Bailey Shearer and Lily Thiele.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools: Federated Insurance: $500 for OHS boy’s track, Anonymous donation: $250 to the Husky Angel Fund.
Kyle DeKam Leadership Award
This coming Friday, June 4, the eighth annual Kyle DeKam Leadership Award will be presented at the Owatonna Middle School. The assembly will be live streamed at 8:30 a.m. at www.owatonnalive.com. You will find the live stream by clicking on the “middle school concerts” page.
Preservation Award Nominations needed by SCHS
The Steele County Historical Society is seeking nominations for the 2021 Preservation Awards. SCHS recognizes Steele County buildings and properties for restoration and preservation efforts throughout this past year. Properties eligible for nomination include homes, businesses, farmsteads, and rural properties from all corners of Steele County. To be considered for this award, the structure should reflect the architectural style of the time it was built and remain true to the detail as possible. The structure should be in good condition and restoration project complete.
All nominations must be received at the SCHS office by June 14. When nominating a property, please explain why you chose to nominate, any historical significance, and a photograph of the completed restoration. Before and after photos will be helpful. To submit a nomination, please email a message to kellen@steelecountyhistorymuseum or mail a suggestion to 1700 Austin Road in Owatonna. Call 451-1420 for more information.
Joke of the week
A little old man shuffled slowly into an ice cream parlor and pulled himself painfully up onto a stool. After catching his breath, he ordered a banana split. The waitress asked kindly, “Crushed nuts?” “No,” he replied. “Arthritis.”