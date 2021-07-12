Steele County Road 98 from County Highways 21 and 49 to County Highway 13 will be closed for bridge construction starting Monday with a detour posted. The road up to the bridge will remain open to local traffic.
Crews will be constructing new concrete box culverts to replace a structurally deficient and load posted bridge carrying the highway over a Rush Creek. Construction is expected to last about a month.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit bit.ly/2T7UPDS.