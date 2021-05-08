Happy Mother’s Day. As we all connect with our mother this weekend, whether near or far, whether in person or in our memory, we give thanks to God for our mother who brought us into this world, into this life—who not only loved us but taught us of God’s love for us.
A week ago, our text at church, following the Common Lectionary, was from Acts 8:26-40. It was the story about the Ethiopian eunuch. In the language of our day, we would say he was black (African). My favorite color is gray. Even though the ends of that spectrum are black and white, I am not a black and white guy. All of the colors of the rainbow are in the gray spectrum, and even more beautiful in the full color spectrum.
Even though folks would identify me as an older white guy, my skin is not white. It is skin colored—lighter brown, a bit darker brown if I’ve been out in the sun too long. There seem to me to be an infinite variety of skin colors. The color of one’s skin does not make a person good or bad just because of the color of their skin.
To think that is to be prejudiced, already determined in your mind without knowing them or they you.
Pastor Ruben Duran, a classmate at Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle many years ago used to like to tell us, “When God made us, God put us in the oven. God pulled some of us out too soon (what many would call white). God left some of us in too long (what many would call black). But a whole bunch of us God pulled out at just the right time (what many would call brown).” It might be helpful to know that Ruben is originally from Lima, Peru. We are all brown, and there are an infinite variety of shades of brown.
About a year ago, in a sermon, I mentioned that, as a white guy, when I first heard the term “Black Lives Matter,” my very first inclination was to say, “All Lives Matter.” We were just beginning to livestream our worship service each Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic and my dad out in Los Angeles had started watching it on Mondays. When I spoke with my dad that week he commented on my sermon. “Dave, it sounds like you are getting a little too political.” I said, “Dad, that isn’t a political statement. No lives matter until black lives matter.” That was toward the beginning of our now common use of the term “systemic racism,” and that, by the way, is not a “white” thing only. No one, and no group, and no nationality, has a corner on prejudice nor on “systemic racism.”
Many of us know and love the song “What a Wonderful World” by Louie Armstrong. An interesting fact about that song I found on Wikipedia:
“The song was written by producer Bob Thiele (as ‘George Douglas’) and composer and performer George David Weiss. It was first recorded by Louis Armstrong and released in 1967 as a single, which topped the pop charts in the United Kingdom, though it performed poorly in the United States because Larry Newton, the president of ABC Records, disliked the song and refused to promote it.”
Go find the lyrics for yourself. It is a beautiful song. Here is the bridge (or chorus) and the final verse:
[bridge]
The colors of the rainbow
so pretty in the sky
are also on the faces of people passing by.
I see friends shaking hands, saying, “How do you do?”
They’re really saying, “I love you.”
[verse 3]
I hear babies cry, I watch them grow.
They’ll learn much more
than I’ll ever know,
and I think to myself
what a wonderful world.
Yes, I think to myself
what a wonderful world.
Oh Yah!
Everyone who is born into this world has a mother. Everyone who is born into this world has God who loves them.
God’s Peace,
Pastor Dave