I just finished a telephone chat with Dan Bass. None of you know him. He lives in Winona but the story of his airplane landing in a field just north of Beaver Lake is by far the most amazing aviation story I have read and it occurred right here in Steele County in February of 2017. The story is so unbelievable that it deserves being told again.
The exact date is February 2, 2017 when a private aircraft, piloted by Bass, ended in a crash landing in a farm field just north of Beaver Lake. In fact, the field is located next to the north shore of the lake where my son, Tim’s, cabin is located. The field was owned and farmed by Chuck and Cynthia Crabtree whose home is located on the north edge of the field. The amazing part of this story is that the plane landed on its own in the field with Bass unconscious, overcome by carbon monoxide gas. That was the conclusion of the NTSB after its investigation of the crash. The report read, “The pilot’s incapacitation due to carbon monoxide poisoning in flight due to cracks in the exhaust muffler, which resulted in the airplane’s continued flight until it ran out of fuel and its subsequent collision with terrain.”
A return from Canada
Bass, who owns a small manufacturing business in Winona, and an experienced commercial pilot, had flown to Thunder Bay, Ontario after tending to business matters in Canada. The weather was cold and Bass reported that he used the airplane’s heater throughout the day. Quoting the NTSB report: “He reported having a headache and experiencing ‘butterflies’ in his stomach during the end of his first flight. The headache subsided after the flight and he felt fine during the second flight, but the headache returned after he landed in Duluth to clear customs. Before the third flight he expedited his time on the ground due to his concern about getting the engine started during the cold weather. Bass started the engine and filed his flight plan to Winona. The pilot added that while taxiing to the runway he still had the headache and another episode of the ‘butterflies’. He stated that the symptoms were at that time the same than as they had been in the morning but that they had subsided by the time he reached the runway. He stated he felt ‘good’ and became hyper focused. He performed an engine run-up and repeated the take-off checklist three or four times until the controller asked him if he was ready to take off which ‘snapped’ him out of repeating the take-off checklist.
The pilot remembered being cleared to a heading of 240 degrees and setting the autopilot heading bug before taking off. He stated while climbing out he experienced another case of the ‘butter flies’. He added that he began a turn and activated the auto pilot. The last thing he remembered is that he was cleared to 6,000 feet on a heading of 240 degrees. After Bass tried to check in twice with departure control, mistakenly still being on the tower control frequency, air traffic controllers repeatedly attempted to contact Bass without success.
Radar data tracks the plane off course
Radar data showed that Bass’ airplane climbed higher than 12,000 feet and was off-course. The airplane continued to fly, with Bass unconscious, until it ran out of fuel and crashed in an open field near Beaver Lake. Bass was not conscious until the airplane impacted the field. He stated he was very confused and had loud ringing in his ears at this point. Bass freed his legs from the wreckage and exited the airplane (end of NTSB report).
Making his way to help
It took up to a half-hour for Bass to free his legs from the plane, and the temperature was extremely cold. Bass spotted the yard light of the Crabtree farm and starting stumbling toward it. He reached the house and banged on the door. Cynthia Crabtree was still up and cautiously went to the door where she discovered Bass, whose face was covered with blood. Cynthia called authorities who responded to the scene along with the Ellendale ambulance. Bass was taken to Mayo in Rochester where he spent five days before returning home. He had suffered serious cuts on his face as a result of hitting his I-pad which was mounted on the yoke. He had regained consciousness when the plane’s windshield was broken and allowed fresh air into the cockpit. He also suffered broken bones and a broken back.
High CO level
Again, quoting the NTSB: The pilot’s CO level when tested over four and a half hours after the accident was 13.8%. Bass’s CO level at the time of the accident was at least 28% and likely significantly higher because oxygen was administered in varying amounts during the first few hours of medical care. The pilot’s CO level led to his incapacitation due to CO poisoning and the airplane’s continued flight until it ran out of fuel.
Finding the plane
It was a cold night when the crash occurred. Steele County Sheriff’s deputies Chet Macht and Michael Smith received the call and immediately drove to the area where the plane was reported down. In his report, Macht began checking the area near the Crabtree home along with State Patrol officers. He was familiar with the area and knew that there was a low spot in the field that can’t be seen from the road. As he made his way, on foot, into the field he spotted the plane along the tree line. There were no flashing lights working on the plane. Macht made his way toward the aircraft and made sure there was no one else in the plane. He secured the scene. It appeared the aircraft touched down in the field near 72nd Ave. and slid through the field from the northeast to the southwest. Deputy Smith arrived on the scene and went to the Crabtree residence where he found Dan Bass in the kitchen with dried blood around his face. Bass told the deputy that he remembered taking off from Duluth before he passed out. When he left Duluth it was around 6 p.m. He didn’t remember much after that until he woke up in the Crabtree field. He had auto-pilot engaged. He stated he was traveling about 165 mph. He didn’t remember crashing.
Cynthia Crabtree
Cynthia Crabtree stated to Sheriff’s deputies that she heard a loud crash about 8:00 that night. She turned on her outside light and didn’t see anything. She returned to the family room from where she heard Bass knocking on the door. She then brought Bass into the house and attempted to call 911. She stated that the call didn’t go through, so she called her son who is a State Trooper and he contacted the 911 dispatch. The scene was kept secure until an FAA investigator arrived the next morning.
When Bass was taken to the ambulance, he thanked Cynthia for her help and said that he and his family would come back to thank her in person. They did that and walked out to the site where the crash occurred. Cynthia’s grandson found a piece of the plane in the field and he presented it to Dan.
A chat with Bass
I recently called Bass to get an update from him. He has a new airplane which is a Mooney which he flies regularly. Bass said, “I was lucky in so many ways. The plane hit the ground in a low spot in the field. If it had gone much further it would have hit the incline and the damage to the plane and to me would have been much more serious. I probably wouldn’t have survived.” Ironically, Dan’s and Cynthia’s birthdays are on the same day. He does maintain regular contact with her.
SCHS Extravaganza to be a drive-thru
The Steele County Historical Society’s 2020 Extravaganza will consist of a two-hour drive thru Old Settler’s bake sale featuring Bohemian Buchti, Norwegian flatbrod, Scandinavian lefse and American Kettlecorn from noon to 2:00 next Sunday, September 20. The approach will be the water tower entrance on Austin Road to be served along the rear parking lot of the History Center. Near each booth packaged baked goods and payment will be exchanged at your car per the driver’s order. Exit will be on 18th street. Music will fill the air. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed with masks, shields and sanitizer by workers plus social distancing requirements. This event replaces the traditional Extravaganza in July.
Gus’ Station Car/Care Cruise
The annual Gus’ Station Car Cruise and Fundraiser will be held next Saturday, September 19 at 8 a.m.in the west parking lot of the History Center. Cost to register to cruise is $10.00. The cruise will begin at 9 a.m. Each cruiser will be given a kit at registration with a map and commemorative dash plaque. Maps for the cruise will be provided.
All dollars generated will be directed to the service bay proposed next to Gus’ station in the Village of Yesteryear. The building is proposed to house the Alexander truck, Meixner 1919 Dodge and other OTC artifacts relating to the automotive industry. The addition will provide storage as well as a work area. Sponsors of the event are Steve’s Meats, Lerberg’s Foods, Fitness, and Car Wash both of Ellendale and Curt’s Truck and Diesel Inc. of Owatonna.
Cornerstone car show
The 9th annual Cornerstone Owatonna Car Show will be held next Saturday, September 19 from 2-5 p.m. at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church. All vehicles are welcome. There will also be hot dogs and refreshments and hot wheels racing for kids.
Former Owatonna auto dealers
As long as we’re talking about cars, I found a listing of former Owatonna auto dealers that may bring some memories to readers. The listing came from a publication called “Automobilia” which was presented to be by Dennis VonRuden in 2004 provided by General Equipment Co. and designed by Nicole VonRuden. The souvenir edition booklet was developed as part of the Transportation Week festivities for the Owatonna Sesquicentennial event held during the summer of 2004. I found the names of early Owatonna auto dealers fascinating. Some of those names I hadn’t known before: H.A. Hartwig Buick on West Broadway, HarveyLoomis Oakland Six on North Cedar, Owatonna Auto Co. and Srsen Auto of Blooming Prairie, Whippet Six, the lowest priced six with four wheel brakes, Virtue and Pound Studebaker, Chadbourn and Yule in rear of National Farmer’s Bank, Essex dealer with all-steel, bolted and riveted clear vision body, John Biersdorf Garage, West Pearl, featuring the newest Reo Speed Wagon, Anderson and Rasmussen, Sander Chevrolet on North Cedar, Jack C. Wolke’s Studebaker on East Broadway, Dale’s Pontiac on Hoffman Drive owned by Dale Hursh. When he took on Oldsmobile, the name was changed to Hursh Motors, Lindekugal Chevrolet on East Vine run by A.O. and son Richard Lindekugal.
Others not listed were Pegg Ford (John Pegg), and Duel Pegg Edsel, George A. Klemmer and Son (Kaiser-Fraser), all on NorthCedar, Helmer Lewison Hudson on West Vine, Ed Strohschein of Ed’s GMC and Gisle Johnson Motors who handled Mercedes.
Red Ball Express kicking off differently
The Pheasants for Vets program will look different this year due to the pandemic. There will be no auction held this year to raise funds for the veteran’s pheasant dinners. However, the Owatonna VFW and American Legion will make sure that Steele County will again be number one in the state for funds raised by relying on the generosity of their members and auxiliary. A raffle is also being planned with some great prizes which we’ll list in a future column. The raffle drawing is planned for October 24. Raffle tickets will go on sale soon. More on the “Red Ball Express” in future columns.
Clarifications and corrections
The photo in last week’s column regarding the monument in Dartt’s Park should have been dated 1942, not 1842. The two women sitting on top of the monument were Mary Lou (Ringhofer) Johnson and Pat (Fette) Deml. Ted Rickerl, who lives near Dartt’s Park called me and told me that the monument paid dedication to Civil War Vets in Steele County. There was a bronze plaque on the monument which was stolen. The monument was removed from its location on the east side of the rest rooms when the bike path was constructed.
The leather gear of Mickey Iverson was actually given to the police department by Sgt. Jason Matejcek, who had the gear given to him by Mickey’s son, John Iverson of Medford.
