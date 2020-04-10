OWATONNA — In response to the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken and will continue to take on Rethos Main Street districts throughout Minnesota, Rethos is announcing the new Rethos Main Streets Support Fund for small businesses located in designated Rethos Main Street Minnesota communities.
“Our hope is that these funds will help businesses both maintain and come back stronger. We believe that the power of community and supporting one another are vital components of navigating this uncertain territory, and we must focus on the health of local businesses in order to ensure the health of individuals and the places we hold dear. We want to thank everyone for your continued support of Rethos and believing in our mission as we provide support to those in need.” - Doug Gasek, Rethos Executive Director
The funds are offered in partnership with and are available to businesses located in designated Rethos Main Street Minnesota’s districts of Albert Lea, Faribault, Mankato, New Ulm, Northfield, Olivia, Owatonna, Red Wing, Shakopee, Wabasha, Willmar, and Winona. The injection of funding will allow small businesses to focus on projects that will enhance their operations during pandemic closures or allow them to have a more robust re-opening. Businesses may apply for non-repayable funds of up to $1,000.
“Broad business closures in a community are devastating for a downtown, both short and long term. Our goal at Rethos is to provide capital for Main Street businesses to have an opportunity to institute positive energy for their business.” Sarina Otaibi, Rethos Rural Programs Manager
Rethos Rural Program staff will be hosting a webinar to offer insight for this funding opportunity. Details, date, and registration can be found at www.rethos.org/events. The deadline to apply for the Rethos Main Streets Support Fund is 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15. Fund award announcements will be made on Monday, April 20. For information and to submit an application visit www.rethos.org/mainstreetsupportfund.